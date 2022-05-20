ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Abortion rights group files bid to protect abortion in state constitution

By Mark Phillips
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 5 days ago
Organizers of a petition drive to make women's reproductive rights part of Arizona's constitution say signature gatherers may be hitting the streets throughout Maricopa County very soon.

Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom will attempt to gather more than 356,000 signatures from registered voters. It has until July 7 to collect them to have any chance of getting the initiative on the November ballot.

"It does seem like an uphill battle, but that moment when the decision was leaked, we have seen thousands of people take to the streets in marches and rallies. Our inboxes are overwhelmed with people right now," Shasta McManus, one of the organizers with Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom said.

The move to constitutionally protect a woman's right to an abortion in Arizona is in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting it's preparing to strike down Roe v Wade. Abortion as described in the amendment will be legal up until the time of viability. Viability is described as the point in a pregnancy at which, in the good-faith medical judgment of a qualified, licensed healthcare professional based on the particular facts of the case before the healthcare professional, there is a reasonable likelihood of sustained fetal survival outside the uterus with or without artificial support.

Brittany Fonteno, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona released a statement Thursday saying in part, "While we're eager to leverage outrage and enthusiasm of supporters and volunteers, the timeline for the proposed measure makes qualifying by July unlikely."

Planned Parenthood expects there will be legal challenges to the language, delaying signature collection, as well as other possible legal maneuvers that could delay or block the measure's progress, tying it up in court and keeping it off the November ballot. Shasta McManus is aware of Planned Parenthood's reluctance to get behind the constitutional amendment. But she says, it will not stop the effort.

"We hope to make them proud because, in the end, we all are working for the same mission. That is to make sure women have access for reproductive freedom," McManus said.

Comments

Roberta Shull
4d ago

let me get this right.... you want to be able to put in our constitution that it is legal to murder a person. next will be the elderly

Reply(1)
3
BlessChild BlessChild
5d ago

Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” Jeremiah 1:5 (I'm praying for you all to get saved) Come to Jesus Christ, so you can have peace.

Reply(1)
4
Arizona Mirror

GOP bill to restrict ballot drop boxes fails after 2 Republicans vote no

Two Republican senators joined Democrats to kill a GOP proposal that would have banned the use of “unmonitored” ballot drop boxes. Sens. Paul Boyer and Michelle Ugenti-Rita both voted against House Bill 2238, but for vastly different reasons. Boyer has killed a number of Republican-backed bills to dramatically change election law, including proposals making it […] The post GOP bill to restrict ballot drop boxes fails after 2 Republicans vote no appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona governor OK’s ban on school COVID-19 vaccines

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican governor has signed legislation that will prevent state health officials from ever adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school inoculations and bar face mask mandates in any buildings operated by state or local governments. The two coronavirus bills signed by...
AZFamily

Arizona’s top prosecutor warns about cartels recruiting teens for human smuggling jobs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s attorney general is warning about cartels using social media to entice teens to drive smuggled migrants from the border farther into Arizona. According to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Office, criminals offer “load drivers” up to $2,000 for each passenger the person picks up at the border and drives north to a specific location. Investigators say the cash is especially attractive to teens, sometimes as young as 14. The cartels put out ads on social media like TikTok and Snapchat.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arizona school acknowledges widespread cheating amid remote learning

(The Center Square) – A private school in Phoenix acknowledged that remote learning enabled widespread cheating just days before graduation. The scandal occurred at Brophy College Preparatory; the cheating scandal was brought to the school's attention shortly before graduation on May 20. "As we prepare to celebrate the senior...
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

Appeals court reinstates Florida political redistricting map

May 20 (UPI) -- An Appeals Court Friday stayed a lower court decision that had blocked a political redistricting plan passed by Florida's GOP dominated legislature. The ruling means the congressional district map Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law is reinstated. The 1st District Court of Appeal decision put a...
FLORIDA STATE
nevalleynews.org

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, seen by Arizonans in a recent opinion poll as “an ethical leader” and honest—many responses reflected “GOP extremism exhaustion”

Even as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. has achieved the second-highest funding in campaign contributions in order to secure his current senate seat—Republican political action groups are mounting upwards of 15 million in Arizona—just part of a much larger pie of more than 141 million devoted to unseat Kelly and other Democrats after the primary election in order to seize a GOP senate majority.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona again near bottom of states for per pupil spending, Census says – Cronkite News

Arizona was again among the worst states in the nation for per pupil spending on K-12 education in 2020, a ranking that advocates said was embarrassing but not surprising. The numbers from a recent Census Bureau report said Arizona spent $8,785 per pupil in 2020, ahead of only Utah and Idaho that year. And it was dead last – 51st among states and the District of Columbia – when it came to the amount spent on actual instruction, at $4,801 per pupil.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

DATABASE: ABC15 finds 1,800 officers on AZ ‘Brady’ lists

More than 1,800 law enforcement officials are now on “Brady” lists across Arizona, according to an unprecedented database compiled by ABC15. The number is a significant increase from two years ago. In 2020, there was 1,400 names on the lists, which are used by prosecutors to track officers...
ARIZONA STATE
KARE 11

Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
Comments

