Social media reacts to Jordan Addison's commitment to USC

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jordan Addison transfer saga has come to end.

The 2021 Biltenkof award winner is headed out west to join Lincoln Riley at USC.

Addison is another key piece to the puzzle for what was been a busy offseason for Riley in the transfer portal. Quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Travis Dye and Addison create one of the more exciting offensive trios in the nation. USC is locked and loaded to compete for the Pac-12 in year one.

Most assumed the Trojans were the favorite from the get-go but Texas made it interesting down the stretch after getting him on campus for an official visit. Longhorns players and coaches made a strong push for the standout wide receiver.

Texas still is in good shape in the wide receiver room with Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and incoming transfers Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall.

Anytime time a player of Addison’s caliber makes a move it creates quite a stir on social media.

