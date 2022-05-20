ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New Series ‘De La Calle’ Will Explore Reggaeton, Trap, Bachata, and Other Latin Sounds

By Julyssa Lopez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fywHL_0fkDQ0yI00

Click here to read the full article.

Latin genres such as reggaeton , trap en español, cumbia, and bachata continue to be among the most popular on the planet, and now MTV Entertainment Studios wants to dive into some of the stories behind the music through a new documentary series. The media company is partnering with Zero Point Zero Production and Paramount+ to produce De La Calle , which will guide viewers through the Latin diaspora and the sounds that have come from it.

Across eight episodes, the show will travel to countries such as Panama, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Argentina, and other locations. Researchers in each country will help bring cultural specificity to the respective regions and it will include contributions from Katelina Eccleston, who previously served as a historian on the popular Spotify series Loud . A release date has not yet been announced.

The series will be hosted by Nick Barili, a journalist who founded Hard Knock TV. He’ll serve as executive producer alongside Picky Talarico, the director of the Netflix series Rompan Todo , which chronicled the history of rock en español. The series will feature artists from across the globe, among them stars such as Sech , Ivy Queen , Residente , Dimelo Flow, Chocquibtown’s Goyo, Bizarrap, and more.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Farruko Starts a New Musical Chapter With Uplifting Track ‘Nazareno’

Click here to read the full article. Farruko is embracing a new chapter in his career. The reggaeton artist has shared bits and pieces of his spiritual journey with fans, letting them know through social media that he’s dedicated to giving them sounds they love without compromising his religious beliefs. On his new track “Nazareno,” he shows exactly how he’s striking that balance. The song follows the soaring electronic inspiration of Farruko’s 2021 mega-hit “Pepas,” which combined guaracha and EDM into a supercharged blast of energy. However, on “Nazareno,” Farruko takes a much more contemplative approach to his lyrics, sharing the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

DJ Pee.Wee Caps a Night to Remember at Rolling Stone’s Inaugural Creators Issue Launch Party

Click here to read the full article. The iconic Hearst Estate was the place to be on Thursday, May 12th, as Rolling Stone and Meta were joined by a veritable who’s who of social media stardom. The mansion’s sprawling grounds and dazzling peach façade set the stage for a celebration of the magazine’s inaugural Creators Issue and the digital tastemakers that graced the pages of the special edition. DJ Adi Oasis set the tone early, running through a smooth set of R&B and soul classics as attendees filed in, and creators like actress Brittney Elena and Saudi Arabian model Roz made...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘I Forget the Entire World Listens To Me’: Bad Bunny Keeps His Puerto Rican Perspective Locked in the Face of Global Fame

Click here to read the full article. Even in the face of global superstardom, Bad Bunny isn’t interested in switching up. In a recent interview with GQ, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer revealed that the magnitude of his audience completely falls away most of the time. From his perspective, he is still making music with his home in mind. “I never made a song thinking, ‘Man, this is for the world. This is to capture the gringo audience.’ Never,” Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said. “On the contrary, I make songs as if only Puerto Ricans were going...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Un Día Normal’ Turns 20: Juanes Remembers

Click here to read the full article. Twenty years ago today, Juanes released his breakthrough album, Un Día Normal. Juanes had previously released Fíjate Bien, his debut LP, which had success locally in Colombia. However, with its mix of catchy pop, cutting rock, and traditional Latin sounds, Un Día Normal took him to an entirely new level. It spent 92 weeks on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, setting a record at the time, and it spun off gigantic back-to-back hits such as “A Dios Le Pido,” “Mala Gente,” and “Es Por Ti,” all songs that helped define pop-rock in Spanish...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin#United Nations#Reggaeton#Bachata#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Paramount#De La Calle#Hard Knock Tv#Sech
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The xx’s Oliver Sim Reveals He’s Been Living With HIV Since Age 17 in Moving ‘Hideous’ Video

Click here to read the full article. The xx’s Oliver Sim has released the affecting video for his new song “Hideous,” where he discloses for the first time that he has been living with HIV since he was a teenager. The song appears on his first solo album, Hideous Bastard. It arrives on Sep. 9 via Young. The xx songwriter, bassist, and vocalist enlisted bandmate Jamie xx to produce the album inspired by Sim’s adoration of horror movies and deeply personal experiences. It features guest vocalist Jimmy Somerville, who has been a “powerful voice around HIV and AIDS for decades,” Sim said...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Argentina
Rolling Stone

‘Just Evil’: Gunman Kills 19 Kids at Texas Elementary School

Click here to read the full article. It has been less than a decade since 26 people, most of them children, were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary, and barely 10 days since the last major U.S. mass shooting made national news in Buffalo. And now, yet again, the nation faces the senseless deaths of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, according to the Associated Press. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old man who lived...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The 5 Bluetooth Speakers Our Product Editors Are Using This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’ve been asked to DJ a party, or want to share your music collection with people at a park or beach, you will need a good Bluetooth speaker. While portable speakers have been around for years, companies both new and old have created wireless speakers with advanced audio features, longer battery life, and improved durability. While you can’t deny the power (and the surround sound experience) of a full home audio system, these...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

MAGA Law: How the Trump Judges Twist U.S. Justice

Click here to read the full article. The hard right’s takeover of the Supreme Court is real, and is having real consequences. But despite that leaked decision that would overturn Roe, this takeover isn’t just about abortion, and it’s not just about the Supreme Court. In fact, Trump-appointed judges at all levels of the judiciary are remaking nearly every aspect of American law, from voting rights to environmental regulations, police accountability to LGBTQ and women’s equality. There are also a lot of these judges. In four years, the Trump administration put a record 226 life-tenure federal judges on the bench. And...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Halsey Claims Label Won’t Release New Song Unless They ‘Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok’

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Halsey shared a TikTok from backstage at her tour rehearsals, suggesting she might start teasing new music. The untitled snippet the singer head-banged to in the video was almost inaudible but featured the atmospheric rock-tinge that colored their latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The track resurfaced with crystal clear audio over the weekend — but it wasn’t quite the tease fans might have expected. Halsey claimed in a TikTok video that while the song, and its accompanying music video, have been complete for over a month, her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘Please Help Us’: Texas School Massacre Victims Identified as Community Searches for Answers

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead, Laura Mejia shared a photo of her 10-year-old cousin Xavier Javier Lopez — posing while wearing a yellow soccer jersey at a local Burger King — to Facebook, asking for help locating the boy. “Please help us,” she wrote. Less than an hour later, she’d update her post, revealing that the fourth grader had died. “He has been found, fly high handsome angel,” she wrote. “Til we meet again.” According to San Antonio’s KSAT,...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Thanks Lorne Michaels in Farewell ‘Weekend Update’

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live‘s “resident young person” for eight years, is growing up. That was the subject of Davidson’s final Weekend Update appearance. “Hello, Colin and Che, and the billions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye,” Davidson deadpanned. The 28-year-old reflected on how much has changed since he started in September 2014 at age 20, becoming the show’s first cast member born in the Nineties. “I never imagined this would be my life,” Davidson said. “Back then, I was just a skinny kid that no one knew which race I...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The GOP Is Helping Dr. Oz Get Ballots Tossed in Tight Pennsylvania Senate Race: Report

Click here to read the full article. David McCormick, one of two remaining Republican candidates for Senate in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit on Monday requesting that counties don’t discard absentee and mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates. Mehmet Oz, the preferred candidate of former President Donald Trump, currently leads McCormick by fewer than 1,000 votes, and according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, the Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania Republican Party are intervening to ensure these undated ballots are not counted. Under state law, ballots must be sealed and returned to election offices inside a second, outer envelop...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy