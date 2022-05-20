ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged...

keyt.com

KEYT

Man who died in cliff fall was 25-year-old from Los Angeles

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A man who died when he and three other people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff was identified as a 25-year-old from Los Angeles. The four friends slipped and tumbled about 300 feet onto the beach below in Palos Verdes Estates. Police are investigating the fall as an accident. The LA County coroner’s office says Jerardo Huitzil died at the scene Monday. Two women were airlifted from the beach and each hospitalized in critical condition. They’re expected to recover. The fourth person, a 25-year-old man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up the cliff and alert a passing police officer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Suspect shot after highway patrol officer fired upon in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a California Highway Patrol officer was fired upon while driving in East Los Angeles. Officials say a second suspect was shot and wounded when the officer and sheriff’s deputies returned fire shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials say the two men began shooting at the highway patrol car as the officer drove through an intersection. A weapon was recovered. A search was under way for the other man, who ran from the scene. No law enforcement officers were hurt. Television news video from the scene shows a highway patrol car with its rear window shattered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

1 found dead, 3 injured on beach below California cliff

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Southern California firefighters have found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff. Police in the city of Palos Verdes Estates called firefighters before dawn Monday to report a possible person over the side of the cliff. Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach. Fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel says one person was dead, two had trauma and one was suffering from minor injuries. The victims are two females and two males. Officials say they have no details on what happened. A trail runs along the bluff top high above the Pacific Ocean.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
KEYT

1 dead and 3 hurt after fall from oceanside cliff in Southern California

A California man is dead and three others are hurt after falling from a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, authorities say. A woman lost her footing Monday and slipped over the cliff, 200 to 300 feet high, and when the others tried to save her from falling, they, too, plummeted down the sheer bluff, Palos Verdes Estates Police Capt. Steve Barber said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KEYT

California mayor resigns amid baseball stadium deal scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim is resigning amid a swirling political scandal over the sale of Angel Stadium to the baseball team. Paul S. Meyer, lawyer for Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, says in a statement that the mayor is quitting his post effective Tuesday. Meyer says the stadium negotiations were lawful. The resignation comes a week after Anaheim officials say they learned Sidhu was being investigated by federal officials in relation to the stadium deal. Sidhu has not been charged with a crime. The city is negotiating a deal to sell the stadium and surrounding parking lots to the Los Angeles Angels to be developed.
ANAHEIM, CA

