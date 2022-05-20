COVID-19: How Cases in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 620,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 17, bringing the total count to more than 81.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 992,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 27.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Amarillo, TX metro area consists of Randall County, Potter County, Carson County, and two other counties. As of May 17, there were 24,927.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Amarillo residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,296.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Amarillo metro area, Potter County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 17, there were 29,897.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Potter County, the most of any county in Amarillo, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Randall County, there were 20,384.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Amarillo.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Amarillo metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 per 100,000 residents 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 76,398 19,332.8 1,449 366.7 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,415 19,457.8 1,334 468.4 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,596 20,046.7 968 425.6 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 20,145 20,210.9 445 446.5 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 90,531 20,357.0 1,203 270.5 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,172 20,739.8 636 485.4 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 460,459 21,776.9 3,583 169.5 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,107 22,176.0 718 480.9 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 39,211 22,974.9 890 521.5 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,600,751 23,252.7 15,971 232.0 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,553 23,386.0 703 437.8 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 64,375 23,988.2 967 360.3 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,763,583 24,090.5 18,762 256.3 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 42,130 24,238.3 522 300.3 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 207,541 24,268.8 3,910 457.2 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 34,686 24,426.9 714 502.8 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,752 24,927.2 1,280 485.3 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 105,212 24,951.5 2,032 481.9 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 208,751 24,968.4 3,735 446.7 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 111,186 25,944.8 1,835 428.2 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 70,517 27,329.1 556 215.5 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 685,734 27,782.8 7,864 318.6 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 97,269 30,735.2 1,413 446.5 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 41,133 34,862.6 553 468.7 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 96,169 35,159.0 1,036 378.8

