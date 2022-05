Café Duro is now open on Greenville Avenue. The coffee shop is the latest concept from Duro Hospitality, the group behind Sister. Café Duro is located next door to Sister, which opened in the spot that used to house The Grape. The press release announcing the concept said it would offer coffee, pastries, wine, house-made pasta, pre-cut meats, charcuterie, cheese, pastries, paninis, home goods and more.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO