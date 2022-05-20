COVID-19: How Cases in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 620,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 17, bringing the total count to more than 81.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 992,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 27.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro area consists of Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Cobb County, and 26 other counties. As of May 17, there were 22,858.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Atlanta residents, 9.6% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,296.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area, Pike County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 17, there were 29,781.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Pike County, the most of any county in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Heard County, there were 18,515.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.7%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 17 per 100,000 residents 25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,185 18,971.5 184 229.9 17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 67,243 21,052.8 1,168 365.7 42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 86,795 22,483.7 1,173 303.9 31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 51,868 22,600.0 1,196 521.1 10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,632 22,657.6 787 530.2 12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,340,069 22,858.6 16,082 274.3 12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,852 23,435.0 506 242.7 12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 147,310 24,567.4 2,036 339.6 47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 45,971 25,447.3 633 350.4 15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 29,929 25,493.2 551 469.3 46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,769 25,991.1 515 354.4 23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,680 27,020.1 844 424.8 40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,335 28,073.6 520 534.1 19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,563 31,649.5 627 435.5

