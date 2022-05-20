Pharma Bro Martin Shrekli is apparently on dating app Bumble just a DAY after getting out of prison for fraud - despite his ex-Bloomberg reporter flame Christie Smythe saying 'she'd love to see him'

Infamous 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is apparently back on the market after being released early from prison for fraud, as users appear to have found a Bumble account run by the former owner of Vyera Pharmaceuticals.

Shkreli - once dubbed the 'most hated man in America' for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug 5,000 percent - was revealed by a Buzzfeed reporter to be on the app, declaring himself 39 and single.

'Martin Shkreli has been out of prison for 2 minutes and is already apparently on Bumble,' Stephanie McNeal tweeted Thursday morning.

Shkreli has yet to confirm or deny that the profile - which features a photo of him with salt and pepper stubble - is his.

The so-called 'pharma bro' is on the market - despite the details revealed by his former flame, ex-Bloomberg reporter Christie Smythe, who said that she fell for him while visiting him during his prison sentence.

Smythe, a former rising Bloomberg journalist who quit her job and divorced her husband to pursue a doomed relationship with Shkreli, has not been shy about voicing she still has feelings for the infamous 'Pharma Bro.'

'I spoke to him a few days ago,' Smythe told The New York Post hours after Shkreli's was released from the Allenwood state prison.

'I hope to see him and give him a hug. I'll always have feelings for him.'

Smythe holds no grudges after Shkreli broke up with her through his lawyers when she sensationally went public with the relationship in a 2020 Elle magazine feature.

The couple had enjoyed a secretive relationship after she broke the news of Shkreli's arrest for securities fraud while working at Bloomberg.

Despite never consummating their relationship - they were only allowed two hugs and one close-mouthed kiss whenever she visited - the couple planned on having children and Smythe, 39, froze her eggs in hopes of one day starting a family with Shkreli.

Since the break-up, the couple has remained in contact, exchanging thoughts and supporting each other's ventures.

Shkreli is reportedly fully supportive of Smythe's upcoming serialized memoir 'SMIRK: How I Fell in Love With the Most Hated Man in America' - a reference to his infamous smirk at a congressional hearing that scrutinized his actions, which earned him the 'Pharma Bro' alias.

Shkreli has been released from prison almost two years early on Wednesday - after serving just five of a seven-year stretch behind bars.

His attorney Ben Brafman, said in a statement to the New York Post: 'I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened.'

His lawyer declined to comment further on his client's release to DailyMail.com.

Shkreli appeared to be wearing a prison-style grey sweatshirt and pants in a series of photos he shared after leaving jail.

In one, a selfie, he posted it on Facebook with the caption: 'Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.'

Another post shared that he had been picked up by Edmund Sullivan who shared two photos of them together, including one in a car. One final car photo showed that Shkreli appeared to be filming something.

The 39-year-old's original prison release date was set for October 2023.

Shkreli, who once led Vyera Pharmaceuticals, was convicted of two counts of securities fraud and a single count of conspiracy and sentenced in 2018, to seven years in prison.

The court heard he defrauded investors by lying to them about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled to get, and defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock.

He took $11million of stock from his firm and shelled it out to investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

In 2015, he became infamous for suddenly raising the price of the drug Daraprim in 2015 by 5,000 percent - from $13.50 a pill to $750. The drug treats toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that threatens people with weakened immune systems.

The fraudster had previously been denied early release during the pandemic, despite saying to he wanted to develop a cure for COVID-19.

An NYC judge denied his bid to be released so he could start a team to solve the pandemic, which at that point, had infected more than 1.5million Americans and killed almost 90,000.

'The court does not find that releasing Mr. Shkreli will protect the public, even though Mr. Shkreli seeks to leverage his experience with pharmaceuticals to help develop a cure for Covid-19 that he would purportedly provide at no cost,' an order read, according to Bloomberg.

TMZ reports that court documents also said Shkreli's intentions to discover a cure that has 'so far eluded the best medical and scientific minds in the world working around the clock' is exactly the type of 'delusional self-aggrandizing behavior' he exhibited before his 2018 conviction.

At the time, Shkreli claimed that his motivations weren't driven by greed and that being a 'successful two-time biopharma entrepreneur' made him uniquely qualified to help.

However, now, he has been barred from ever working in the pharmaceutical industry again as a result of his fraud case. In addition, he still has to pay nearly $65million to seven states - New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia - that sued him for antitrust violations.

The states alleged in their case that his company hiked the price of Daraprim and illegally created 'a web of anticompetitive restrictions' to prevent other companies from creating cheaper generic versions. Among other things, they alleged, Vyera blocked access to a key ingredient for the medication and to data the companies would want to evaluate the drug´s market potential.

In a 130-page decision, Cote faulted Shkreli for creating two companies that were designed to monopolize drugs so he could profit 'on the backs' of patients, doctors and distributors.

'Shkreli was no side player in, or a 'remote, unrelated' beneficiary of Vyera's scheme,' Cote wrote in a 135-page opinion.

'He was the mastermind of its illegal conduct and the person principally responsible for it throughout the years.'

How ex-hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli fell from grace

She said the Daraprim scheme was 'particularly heartless and coercive,' and a lifetime industry ban was needed because of the 'real danger' that Shkreli could become a repeat offender.

'Shkreli's anticompetitive conduct at the expense of the public health was flagrant and reckless,' the judge wrote. He is unrepentant. Barring him from the opportunity to repeat that conduct is nothing if not in the interest of justice.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was among the states suing Skreli, praised the ruling.

'Envy, greed, lust, and hate, don't just separate, but they obviously motivated Shkreli and his partner to illegally jack up the price of a life-saving drug as Americans' lives hung in the balance,' said James.

'But Americans can rest easy because Martin Shkreli is a pharma bro no more.

'A federal court has not only found that his conduct was illegal, but also banned this convicted criminal from the pharmaceutical industry for life and required him to pay nearly $65million.

'This is on top of the $40million we've already secured from Vyera.

'The rich and powerful don't get to play by their own set of rules, so I it seems that cash doesn't rule everything around Mr. Shkreli.

'New Yorkers can trust that my office will do everything possible to hold the powerful accountable, in addition to fighting to protect their health and their wallets.'

Shkreli has raised eyebrows with his behavior both in business and elsewhere throughout the years.

He bought a one-of-a-kind, unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album for $2million, called members of Congress 'imbeciles,' taunted prosecutors in the securities-fraud case against him, got kicked off of Twitter for harassing a female journalist and spent countless hours live streaming himself from his apartment.

While awaiting sentencing on his 2017 conviction, he offered his online followers a $5,000 bounty for a lock of former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's hair.

His lawyers said it was a joke, but a judge revoked Shkreli's bail and jailed him.

Vyera raised the price of the decades-old drug from $17.50 to $750 per pill after obtaining exclusive rights to it in 2015

At his 2018 sentencing, Shkreli choked up, admitted making many mistakes and said he'd evolved.

'There is no conspiracy to take down Martin Shkreli,' he said. 'I took down Martin Shkreli.'