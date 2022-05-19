Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office offering free Active Shooter training

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- After a violent weekend across the country with two mass shooting attacks — one in New York and the other here in California the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is preparing its staff in the event of an active shooter situation locally.

The department wants all civilian staff to be always prepared no matter where they are. The active shooter presentation they received today educates staffers on how to respond to an active shooter.

The training also goes over risk assessments and helps create a response and mitigation plan.

” So, this is a training we put on to the public. You can contact the Sheriff’s Office and request it. It’s something we can do for different businesses, churches, schools and different areas that have a lot of people in them. We want to make sure that everybody is prepared for any sort of an active assailant,” said Deputy Peter Leipzig, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

If you would like to receive training, you can contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office for a free Active Assailant Readiness programs for local businesses, schools, and community organizations.

For more information contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.

