ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

ACLU: State violating court order blocking changes of new birth certficate law

By Keith Schubert
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbTL4_0fkDHncd00

Gavel in front of legal person writing. (Provided by Ekaterina Bolovtsova via Pexels.com for the Daily Montanan)

The ACLU of Montana is threatening further legal action against the State of Montana over allegations it is not complying with a judge’s ruling in April that temporarily blocked a recently passed GOP-sponsored bill that changed the process to alter the sex designation on a birth certificate.

In April, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses ruled that the State could not enforce Senate Bill 280 by issuing a preliminary injunction on the newly passed law. In his ruling, Moses said the law targeted only transgender individuals and was impermissibly vague. The law would have required proof of surgery and a court’s approval for a person to change the sex designation on their birth certificate.

But more than a month later, the ACLU is arguing the State has failed to return to the “status quo” following Moses’ ruling.

“The fact that the State refuses to revert to the previous processes evidences its lack of respect for the judiciary and utter disregard for the transgender Montanans who seek to have a birth certificate that accurately indicates what they know their sex to be. If the State continues to violate the preliminary injunction, we will have no choice but to seek relief from the Court,” a statement from the ACLU read.

A 2017 administrative rule allowed people to alter their birth certificates through an online form; after SB280 was passed, the form was taken down and has not resurfaced online following Moses’ April ruling. Following the preliminary injunction, the Daily Montanan confirmed that individuals wanting to change a sex designation on a birth certificate were still unable to.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services said it is working with the State Department of Justice to review the preliminary injunction.

“Potentially affected requests are temporarily on hold as DPHHS works with DOJ to review the recent preliminary injunction ruling and its implications,” DPHHS spokesperson, Jon Ebelt said in an email. “Staff are advised to relay to applicants that, as a result of ongoing litigation and DPHHS and DOJ’s review of the preliminary injunction, the Office of Vital Records cannot respond further to inquiries at this point in time.”

In July of 2021, two transgender Montanans — Amelia Marquez and “John Doe” — sued the State over the law arguing the law serves no legitimate government interest, singles out transgender residents and violates the State’s privacy clauses, including disclosure of medical records. The ACLU of Montana represented the plaintiffs.

Speaking generally about court procedures, Devlan Geddes of Bozeman law firm Goetz, Geddes & Gardner, said there does not appear to be a legal basis for DPHHS to be dragging its feet. “If a court issues a preliminary injunction, from the time that it is entered the party that is enjoined is required by law to obey the injunction, and violating the injunction could result in a contempt of court,” said Geddes, who is not working on the case.

The post ACLU: State violating court order blocking changes of new birth certficate law appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 1

Robert Koenig
5d ago

To all those folks that preach follow the science suggest do your homework. There's biological men and women period. What goes on in your mind is your own business, just keep it to yourself. Most folks could not care less if your a biological man and think your a woman as long as you don't parade it and pretend we are creating your personal issues. What goes on in your home is your business, keep it there like the other 99 percent of the human race does.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Montanan

Transgender advocates respond to new DPHHS emergency rule on birth certificate changes

Advocates for people who are transgender are pushing back against the state of Montana’s continued effort to prevent transgender Montanans from updating the gender designation on their birth certificates. In conflict with a recent order from a district court, the state health department issued a new rule on Monday that prevents transgender individuals from changing […] The post Transgender advocates respond to new DPHHS emergency rule on birth certificate changes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
miamistandard.news

North Carolina Lawmaker Introduces Legalization Bill

A Democratic lawmaker in North Carolina on Monday introduced a bill that would legalize the sale and possession of recreational cannabis for adults in the state. State Sen. Toby Fitch’s proposal focuses primarily on “the sale, possession and use of marijuana,” according to the Winston-Salem Journal, “although a section covers the legal use of industrial hemp.”
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Boyette looks to unseat Rosendale in GOP primary by being more traditional Montana Republican

James Boyette considers himself a more traditional Republican, with values that, at one time, seemed synonymous with Montana government – a focus on public lands, agriculture, building strong schools and remaining focus on good governing. His run for Congress against an already established Republican congressman was spurred on because of his wife. She had heard […] The post Boyette looks to unseat Rosendale in GOP primary by being more traditional Montana Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
WRAL News

North Carolina quietly moves toward full legalization of hemp

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is on the path to permanently legalizing its booming hemp industry. And in contrast to years past, the issue no longer seems particularly controversial. The 2022 Farm Act, Senate Bill 792, would distinguish hemp from marijuana by defining hemp as cannabis having less than...
ECONOMY
Daily Montanan

Western congressional candidate Mitch Heuer pitches himself as ‘fix-it guy’ for Montana

In Mitch Heuer’s mind, Americans have been “settling for scraps” for too long, and the root of the problem for the western congressional candidates is term limits. “The common denominator keeps coming back to an engineering type of mind is you got to start with the bodies of people that make the laws. They’re not […] The post Western congressional candidate Mitch Heuer pitches himself as ‘fix-it guy’ for Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
WRAL News

NC Senate leaders strike controversial 'right to repair' from 2022 Farm Act

Raleigh, N.C. — The 2022 Farm Act passed its first committee Tuesday following considerable public opposition to a "right to repair" provision in the annual omnibus. Right to repair is a national movement that pits consumers and independent service businesses against manufacturers and dealers. According to the Digital Right to Repair Coalition, a trade organization, the use of increasingly sophisticated technology in everything from cars to phones to farm equipment has given manufacturers and their licensed dealers a near-monopoly on repair services.
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Montanan

‘Malice in Montanaland’ : New commercial food laws need a constitutional challenge

As Montana continues its seismic shift further toward the radical right of the political spectrum, one cannot avoid the obvious lure that we have finally fallen into the rabbit-hole described in Lewis Carroll’s 1865 story, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” But in our unfortunate circumstance, it’s more aptly titled, “Malice in Montanaland.” This rabbit-hole is a […] The post ‘Malice in Montanaland’ : New commercial food laws need a constitutional challenge appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Birth#Court Order#Birth Certificates#Health And Human Services#Pexels Com#Gop#State#Senate#Montanans
Daily Montanan

Let the little children suffer

With the demise of Roe vs. Wade in the air, conservative state legislators, grounded in partisan and evangelical ideology, are vying to outdo each other in adopting laws that would prohibit and punish abortion. Louisiana Republicans, for example, advanced (but then pulled) a bill that would have classified abortion as homicide and would have allowed […] The post Let the little children suffer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Tranel touts record of delivering for Montanans while running for Congress as a ‘fighter’

When Monica Tranel was fighting NorthWestern Energy as a staff attorney for the Montana Consumer Counsel, she said the monopoly utility “essentially did a data dump on me.” “I was the only person against NorthWestern’s bevy of lawyers and support staff,” Tranel said. “And I read the documents. It took me forever, but I went […] The post Tranel touts record of delivering for Montanans while running for Congress as a ‘fighter’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans must fight in order to keep abortion protected in state

Two weeks ago, we learned about the Supreme Court’s impending decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade and overturn half of a century of legal protection from the government interfering in our most personal and private decisions. As access to abortion becomes a state-by-state patchwork, we have work to do on behalf of Montanans who […] The post Montanans must fight in order to keep abortion protected in state appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
Daily Montanan

State decides not to contest judge’s decision on campus politicking and complex recusal rules

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office let the Lewis and Clark District Court know that it would not appeal Judge Mike Menahan’s ruling that a bill that was heavily changed in the waning moments of the 2021 Legislature violated the state’s constitution. That means the bulk of Senate Bill 319 has been struck down permanently. […] The post State decides not to contest judge’s decision on campus politicking and complex recusal rules appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Axios

North Carolina Senate Republicans to push for Medicaid expansion

After years of refusing to expand Medicaid in North Carolina, state Senate Republicans are expected to propose a measure to do so as early as this week, Axios has learned. The legislation would also include a handful of measures that broaden health care access in North Carolina, numerous sources with knowledge of the bill said.
POLITICS
chathamjournal.com

North Carolina bill would step up penalties for organized retail theft

Raleigh, NC – Organized retail theft could carry stiffer criminal penalties, under a bill filed last week at the N.C. General Assembly. Some offenses could lead to prison sentences of up to 15 years. Republican Reps. Jamie Boles, Ted Davis, Allen McNeill, and Carson Smith are lead sponsors of...
RETAIL
News19 WLTX

Over $51.7 million coming to aid South Carolina rural businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is investing $770 million nationwide in projects that will help create new and better market opportunities for rural businesses and people in 36 states and Puerto Rico. South Carolina will receive a total of $51,788,246 in loans and...
ECONOMY
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy