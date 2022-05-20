ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Wyoming State Museum to his second annual Dino Day

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

CHEYENNE – The second annual Dino Day is back at the Wyoming State Museum on June 4.

Part of the museum’s monthly Family Day program, Dino Day will be a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity for local families to satisfy their child’s obsession with dinosaurs, according to a news release.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, the State Museum and its grounds will be transformed into a dino-themed wonderland. Kids can meet real paleontologists and learn why they study the prehistoric past.

A “Field of Dinos,” with poles reaching toward the sky, will show just how big (and small) some of the most famous dinosaurs were. Kids can also crawl through a “Tunnel Through Time,” imagining they are living in the time of dinosaurs.

Partners from the University of Wyoming Geological Museum will bring real fossils that families can help prepare, and the University of Wyoming Conservatory will be showing off the beautiful plant life that would have surrounded dinosaurs millions of years ago.

Like all Wyoming State Museum Family Days, this event is for all ages, and will feature crafts, games and activities that bring attendees closer to the museum’s collections. Registration is free. Families can find the registration link at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays , or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Museum#The Wyoming State Museum#The State Museum#Field Of Dinos
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy