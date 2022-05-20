ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Canelo Alvarez No. 8 on Forbes' list of highest-earning athletes

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107CeS_0fkD8tNp00

Canelo Alvarez remains the biggest earner in boxing.

The undisputed super middleweight champion was No. 8 on Forbes’ list of highest paid athletes over the past 12 months, the magazine revealed Wednesday.

He earned $90 million, $85 in purses and $5 million in endorsements and other avenues of revenue connected to boxing.

Two other boxers were in the Top 50, Tyson Fury at No. 18 and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at No. 46.

Fury, the heavyweight champion, earned $62 million, $60 million in the ring and $2 million outside it. Paul made $38 million, $30 million in purses and an additional $8 million.

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi tops the list at $130 million, $75 million on the field and $55 million off it.

The time period used for the list was from May 1, 2021 to May 1, 2022, meaning Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol on pay-per-view will be part of next year’s list,

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) fought only twice between May and May, stopping Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds on May 8 of last year and knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round on Nov. 6.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) also fought twice during the period, stopping Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their third fight on Oct. 9 and putting Dillian Whyte in six rounds on April 23.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) turned his following on YouTube and social media into a successful boxing career even though he has crude skills. He has fought only a fellow YouTuber, a retired NBA player and MMA fighters in his short career.

He also had two fights in the designated period, a split decision over Tyrone Woodley on Aug. 29 and a six-round stoppage over Woodley in the rematch on Dec. 18.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Billy Joe Saunders
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: I Should Be Next To Fight Canelo, I Have The Receipt That Says I Should Get The Fight

GLENDALE, Arizona – The big fights at super middleweight are finally within reach for David Benavidez. Just not the one he most desires. Benavidez picked up his sixth straight knockout win following a third-round knockout of Montreal’s David Lemieux in their Showtime-televised main event Saturday evening at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Benavidez—who grew up in nearby Phoenix—collected the interim WBC super middleweight title, which should be his ticket to a clear shot at undisputed 168-pound champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Manny Pacquiao Concedes, Finishes Third in 2022 Philippine Presidential Election

Manny Pacquiao is forced to throw in the towel after fighting until the bitter end in his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. The results of the 2022 Philippine Election saw Pacquiao place a distant third in the presidential race, prompting the current Senator and former eight-division champion to concede defeat late Tuesday evening. Pacquiao secured 3,629,547 votes (6.86%) with more than 98% of the polling precincts reporting results as of Wednesday morning, well behind likely winner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., the son of former president and dictator Ferdinand Sr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Fury#Argentine
BoxingNews24.com

Artur Beterbiev will beat Joe Smith Jr predicts Eddie Hearn

By Brian Webber: Promoter Eddie Hearn believes IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will emerge as the victor in his three-belt unification fight against WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. in June 18th. The Top Rank promoted Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and Smith (28-3, 22 KOs) will headline live on ESPN,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tyson Fury ally drops major hint over Gypsy King’s boxing future

Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury could come out of retirement to face the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk II. Having comfortably beaten compatriot Dillian Whyte in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium, Fury revealed to the world that the fight would be his last and he was retiring from the sport.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Benavidez is Very Big Fight For Canelo, PBC Should Give Him Plant

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom views super middleweight contender David Benavidez as a very big name for Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Canelo is currently tied to Hearn as part of a two-fight agreement. Earlier this month, Canelo moved up in weight and lost a twelve round unanimous decision to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Lara: I'm Ready To Fight With Best Of Middleweight Division; Tired Of Mentioning Names

Erislandy Lara’s level of opposition since his 12-round draw with Brian Castano in a 154-pound title fight three years ago has understandably attracted a lot of criticism. The Cuban southpaw has opened as at least a 20-1 favorite over Ramon Alvarez, Greg Vendetti and Thomas LaManna in his past three fights. The skillful two-division champion knocked out Alvarez in the second round and LaManna in the first round.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sulaiman Rips WBA Over Taylor, Says WBC Will Give Tyson Fury Necessary Time

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has criticized the WBA for attempting to force unified super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor into a mandatory bout with Alberto Puello. Subsequently, Taylor handed back the WBA title but will now face WBC mandatory challenger Jose Zepeda next. Sulaiman said a meeting between four sanctioning bodies –...
UEFA
BoxingNews24.com

Benavidez’s win over Lemieux told Hearn nothing

By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says David Benavidez’s destruction of former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux last Saturday night told him nothing because the Canadian fighter hasn’t been impressive lately. Hearn says he expected that the former two-time WBC super-middleweight champion Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) would destroy the...
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy