CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for much of Huron County to expire Saturday evening. Officials first spotted possible rotations near Willard, and other communities expected to be impacted most included Plymouth and New London. Besides strong wins, those areas were looking out for quarter-sized hail potential quarter-sized hail. No tornadoes have been confirmed as of yet.

HURON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO