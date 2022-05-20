ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

WalletHub: Where does Alaska rank in job resignations?

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2683gb_0fkD2EHI00

WalletHub ranks Alaska as first in the nation for how frequently people leave their places of employment. For April, 3.90% of Alaska workers resigned. The average resignation from Alaska jobs over the past 12 months was 4.15%.

Florida comes in at second place, and Arizona at third, on an annual basis.

New York State had the lowest number of job resignations last year, at 1.95%.

Alaska has one of the most transient workforces in the nation, with an emphasis on seasonal jobs such as construction and fishing, which boosts the number of resignations up, perhaps somewhat artificially. It also has a high number of government jobs, where the workforce is especially stable.

The top ten:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BO6Pa_0fkD2EHI00

To view the full report and other state rankings, click on this link.

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Monday newsletter: Tuesday night fights in Anchorage

Good morning from Somewhere in Alaska … Thank you for your support of this conservative news project. I started Must Read Alaska in April, 2015 and have kept it alive and growing, along with the website that launched in 2016, and podcast that began in 2021, for the past seven years with the support and encouragement of so many Alaskans. Thank you all.
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Dunleavy and Dahlstrom is the ticket for governor

Mike Dunleavy today named Commissioner of Corrections and former State Rep. Nancy Dahlstrom as his running mate for 2022. “Nancy is well-qualified, experienced, knowledgeable, and has the temperament to do the job of Lieutenant Governor well,” said Dunleavy. “Over the past four years, Nancy and I have worked together to make Alaska a safer, better place for everyone. Alaska has long struggled to address public safety issues – but Nancy and I are committed to continuing to reverse these troubling trends and statistics. We are seeing progress, but we have more work to do. I am pleased that Nancy is joining the ticket. With her experience in the private sector, the legislative process, and the executive branch, I know she’s dedicated to the role of lieutenant governor.”
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Palin stumps in Georgia and Murkowski endorsed by NEA-Alaska

Spotted at Alaska Family Council banquet: At the Dennis Prager soiree for Alaska Family Council on Saturday, just a few legislators were in the crowd, including Rep. Ben Carpenter, Rep. Kevin McCabe, Sen. Mia Costello, and Sen. Mike Shower. Also a couple of statewide candidates: Nick Begich for Congress in sport coat and Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate in a long red gown. Sharon Jackson, running for State House for Eagle River, was present, and Mayor Dave Bronson and Assemblyman Randy Sulte were also spotted. Gov. Mike Dunleavy was sitting up front.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Palin gets endorsed by Ted Nugent

Rock star and activist Ted Nugent and his wife, Shemane, endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in her campaign for Alaska’s at-large congressional seat. “The great governor Sarah Palin embodies the spirit of the American Dream as envisioned by our founding fathers where we the people celebrate life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the Nugents said in a statement. “This courageous woman represents the heart and soul of the best America has to offer and would certainly make Alaska and America great again.”
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Gross, Sweeney, Begich saturating radio, TV airwaves

The race is on for Congress — in mailboxes, on the internet, and more noticeably this past week on the airwaves. Al Gross, Tara Sweeney, and Nick Begich ads are going in rapid-fire succession over radio and TV in major media markets in Alaska, with just 18 days left until the end of the special primary election for the open congressional seat. June 11 is the final day when people can mail their ballots back to the Division of Elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#Wallethub
Must Read Alaska

Art Chance: The 15% raises for all State attorneys

Alaska’s Constitution mandates a “merit system of employment.” At its essence that means that to get a State job you get hired based on your qualifications rather than your connections. Merit system employees are the majority of Executive Branch employees, but they are not a majority of State employees by any means.
Must Read Alaska

Bernadette Wilson: More than most states, Alaska is vulnerable to billions in unexpected pension costs

STATE STILL OWES $5.5 BILLION TO THE PRE-2007 LEGACY PENSION PROGRAM. Two pieces of legislation currently before Alaska lawmakers, House Bills 55 and 220, would allow teachers, public safety personnel, and other public employees access into a poorly designed defined benefit pension system that exposes the state to significant risks of debt and unforeseen costs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Must Read Alaska

Rep. Ivy Spohnholz is not running for reelection

Democrat Rep. Ivy Spohnholz announced today that she will not run for office after six years in the Alaska House of Representatives. “After a lot of thought and discussion with my family, I have decided that I am not going to run for office in 2022,” she said. “I am really proud of what I have accomplished over the last six years in the legislature. I have worked with Democrats, Republicans, and nonpartisans in coalition majorities that have prioritized public education, the University of Alaska, public safety, protecting our most vulnerable, and economic and fiscal responsibility.”
Must Read Alaska

How did gun legislation fare this session?

At midnight on Wednesday, the Alaska Legislature adjourned from its 2022 Legislative Session. Second Amendment legislation — both pro-gun ownership and anti-gun ownership — died that night. Mandatory firearm storage legislation, House Bill 203, failed to gain enough votes to pass in committee. Second Amendment emergency powers protection...
Must Read Alaska

Michael Tavoliero: Education must create citizens

I would like to offer a thought or two regarding Jodi Taylor’s May 16, 2022, Must Read Alaska column. First and foremost. Thank you, Jodi. My hope is the direction we take as a state, as a community, and as individuals, is to understand that it is the parents who must be the ultimate determiner of their childrens’ education. When parents are given this control and held accountable and responsible, that can create an environment where government education will have to compete with the private sector.
Must Read Alaska

Jodi Taylor: Private school, state reimbursement, and family choice is available to parents in Alaska

Alaskan parents have a legitimate right to choose the school that is the best fit for their children, even if that is a private school. There is an opportunity – which has been hiding from public view – for families to use their children’s education allotment funded through the state’s Base Student Allocation for classes at private schools, in addition to other educational options.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy