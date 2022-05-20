ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Afternoon News Celebrates 100 Years of radio magic being made!

By Ashley Bihun
 5 days ago

To celebrate WGN Radio’s 100 Years of news, memories and laughs Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand are joined by a revolving door of WGN Radio well known voices:. To kick off the celebration, WGN Radio’s Dave Eanet joined Lisa and Steve live from the golf course to share his...

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 22nd

Dean and crew start the show off this week by talking about White Castle’s 1921 Slider for their 100th Anniversary. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s world-famous far-flung forecast!. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19...
Dr. Allison Arwady: Will Chicago be at ‘high risk’ for COVID next week?

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss where the city is at with COVID-19 infections and if the mask mandate will return if infections reach a high level next week. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
It’s cheaper to fix your gutters than save your flooded basement

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/14/2022: Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike explains the importance of gutter maintenance. To learn more about what Lindholm Roofing can do for you go to lindholmroofing.com or call them at 1-800-4-ROOFER.
Employer buys local man’s robotic feeder following insurance battle

Kevin Sullivan joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how he’s doing after his employer, DAT Freight & Analytics, purchased the robotic arm that now helps feed him independently. Sullivan lives with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) that affects his muscle tissue. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
COVID-19 long haulers have symptoms months after infection

Dr. Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases at Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why coronavirus long-haulers who experienced mild symptoms continue to experience neurologic symptoms, and fatigue up to 18 months after their initial infection. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
2020 Illinois census numbers were undercounted

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois’ 8th Congressional District joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how an undercount made by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020 effects everyone in the state. Also, Rep. Krishnamoorthi discusses whether we will see any relief at the gas pump soon.
Dr. Most: The ‘ABC’s’ of skin cancer

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the monkeypox outbreak, Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11, and hospitalization numbers. He also talked about skin cancer awareness, tips on how to apply sunscreen, and when to visit your dermatologist.
Rain, snow slow New Mexico fire, but hot, dry weather looms

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.
Ford pays $19M to settle claims on fuel economy, payload

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ford Motor Company on Tuesday settled claims by 40 U.S. state attorneys general that the company made misleading claims about the fuel economy and payload capacity of some of its vehicles, violating state consumer protection laws. The company agreed to pay $19.2 million to the...
Lou Manfredini
Wally Phillips
Steve King
Dr. Bal Nandra: How Ketamine can help those suffering from PTSD

Dr. Bal Nandra, Founder and Medical Director of IV Solutions and Ketamine Centers of Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about the successful treatment that John’s nephew received for migraine headaches, how they treat different conditions to get the best results, what Ketamine does, and to tell us about an upcoming event at the Serenity Foundation this Wednesday. The Serenity Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, aspires to improve the mental health of the community it serves by sponsoring ketamine infusion-based treatment for depression, PTSD, addiction, and other mental health issues to those struggling with financial means and failed conventional medications and treatment. You can find more about the event and silent auction here.
2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday’s primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor...
