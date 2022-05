I would be remiss if I did not do my annual homage to the graduating classes of 2022. You have persevered through a pandemic; there is nothing you cannot do; now go out and make the world a better place! My obsession with one of Dr. Seuss’s most famous books continues. So many of our kids have had this book read to them and learn to read with “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” It has everything in simple terms these graduates need to know as they are about to take one of the most momentous steps in their lives.

