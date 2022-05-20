ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Deadly train accident under investigation in Fremont

KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREMONT, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Driver detained after CHP officer injured in hit-and-run

BERKELEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a patrol car and an officer. Police say the driver of a pickup truck veered off Interstate Highway 80 near the University Avenue exit in Berkeley and hit the patrol car on Tuesday about 1 a.m. That's...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into South Bay Reservoir

First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MORGAN HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fremont, CA
Accidents
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Fire at People's Park leads police to discover violent assault

BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal police said they are investigating a fire and violent assault in Berkeley Tuesday morning. Police said they received reports of a fire at People's Park around 7:03 a.m. and when they arrived they discovered an aggravated assault had also occurred. As they asked the public to...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two people injured in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gunfire erupted in broad daylight in Oakland on Tuesday, leaving two people injured, police said. The city's ShotSpotter detection system alerted officers of the gunfire shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue in East Oakland, not far from the Allendale Recreation Center. :...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 people shot in Oakland near Interstate 580

OAKLAND -- At least two people were shot in an Oakland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.Oakland police said officers responded to the area of 35th Ave. and Mangels Ave. in the Bartlett neighborhood just south of Interstate Highway 580 after a ShotSpotter alert. Arriving officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. No other details were immediately released.People were being urged to avoid the area.This is breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Depot#Traffic Accident
CBS Sacramento

Cousins From Ceres Killed In Modesto Rollover Crash

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend. The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal. Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say. Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over. On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins. The crash remains under investigation.  
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTVU FOX 2

Police and family searching for missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her. Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14. "We’re very worried and concerned,"...
KTVU FOX 2

Car crash possibly caused wildfire in Contra Costa County

A car that slammed into a utility pole possibly sparked a fire that burned 92 acres on a Contra Costa County hillside on Monday, according to PG&E. A driver collided with the pole at 2:48 p.m. on Collier Canyon Road, which caused a power outage in Livermore, PG&E said to KTVU.
CBS San Francisco

Three seriously injured in Santa Cruz county crash on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SAN FRANCISCO - Three people suffered major injuries including a child in a crash involving a vehicle, two trees and a fire hydrant Sunday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Corralitos, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to Hames Road at Hames Hollow where a 2002 Mazda hit a tree, then a fire hydrant and then another tree.Water from the fire hydrant was landing on the Mazda making it more difficult for emergency responders to extricate the three from it, CHP officials said.All three were eventually taken by air ambulance to hospitals, according to the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the crash.  
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain Blaze at House in Campbell

Firefighters on Tuesday contained a fire that burned a portion of a house in Campbell, officials said. The blaze broke out around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Harrison and East Hamilton avenues. Santa Clara County Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Glass said arriving firefighters found vegetation burning on the...
CAMPBELL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy