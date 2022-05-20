ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New weight-loss method could reduce your desire to eat

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wENLB_0fkCziZ700
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the University of California San Diego found a new weight-loss intervention that can target improving a person’s response to internal hunger cues and their ability to resist food.

The new method can help people who are highly responsive to food to lose more weight and keep their pounds off.

The research is published in JAMA Network Open and was conducted by Kerri N. Boutelle et al.

Approximately 74% of adults in the United States are living with overweight or obese.

Behavioral weight loss programs, that include calorie counting, have been the go-to treatment. However not everyone responds, and most people regain the lost weight.

For those who find it difficult to resist food, weight loss can be particularly challenging. This food responsiveness is both hereditary and shaped by the environment and individual factors.

In the study, the team compared their intervention, called Regulation of Cues, against a behavioral weight loss program, a control group, and a cohort that combined Regulation of Cues with the behavioral program.

The Regulation of Cues intervention did not prescribe participants a diet.

Instead, it trained the use of natural cues of when to eat rather than focusing on calories, it reinforced tolerance of cravings and focused on inhibiting urges to eat palatable foods when not physically hungry.

Palatable foods—usually food that contain high amounts of sugar or fat with the addition of salt and flavorings—stimulate the reward system in the brain and can be particularly challenging to resist.

The team found weight loss was comparable after 24 months among people in both the Regulation of Cues and the behavioral weight loss program.

But participants in the Regulation of Cues arm stabilized their weight and kept it off while participants in the other groups regained weight at mid-treatment when clinic visits were reduced to monthly.

These findings suggest that the appetitive mechanisms targeted by Regulation of Cues may be especially critical for weight loss among individuals who have trouble resisting food and could be used in a personalized medicine approach.

Overweight and obesity are risk factors for heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and some cancers, all of which are among the leading causes of preventable death.

If you care about weight loss, please read studies about the secret behind maintaining a healthy weight loss, and this common tea may help you lose weight while sleeping.

For more information about wellness, please see recent studies about drug that can boost weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes, and results showing scientists develop world-first weight loss device.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Healthy Food#Calorie Counting#Salt#Jama Network Open
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

Frozen foods are undeniably convenient, and help whip up a meal in a few minutes (as opposed to a few hours of preparation!). While this is fine to do once in a while, many health experts suggest not to rely on this method for every meal, as certain frozen products contain weight gain-inducing additives that could sneak in extra calories and other undesired effects without your noticing. With that said, we checked in with Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Caleb Backe, certified personal trainer and health expert, to learn more about 1 type of frozen food that could lead to weight gain if eaten often or excessively.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

The Worst Coffee Ingredient That Causes Inflammation, According To Dietitians

Drinking coffee completely black is an acquired taste, and many of us coffee lovers add some kind of sweetener to our daily cup of joe— whether that’s sugar, creamers or syrups. However, if you frequently suffer from inflammation, experts suggest looking more closely into what you really put in your cup every day, as this might be a culprit. We checked in with registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, and health expert and medical researcher, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. to learn more about how coffee sweeteners can lead to inflammation, and what to replace them with in order to prevent this.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Does drinking water help you lose weight?

Does drinking water help you lose weight? The evidence certainly suggests that it can. That being said, the issue is a little more complex than simply arming yourself with one of the best water bottles and making sure you’re chugging back enough of the cold stuff. Weight loss is contingent on lots of different components working together, but there’s no denying water plays an important part.
DIETS
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy