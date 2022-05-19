ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watson shows off his golf skills while in the Bahamas

By Jared Mueller
 5 days ago
Fans of the Cleveland Browns may have a while to wait to see their new starting quarterback show his skills on the football field. While the team’s social media gave us a glimpse of Deshaun Watson throwing the football, fans will be waiting with bated breath until training camp to see the play that led the Browns to trade a ransom to acquire him.

For now, Watson is putting his money on the line to create a bonding experience for the offense. We saw that the trip started on Thursday with the team flying to the Bahamas and Nick Chubb showing a picture of the resort.

Now, from Watson’s Instagram account, we have a video of the quarterback showing off his golf skills with this birdie putt:

We are looking forward to more from the offense’s bonding vacation. While they are expected to get some work on the field, the connections built through other activities, including golf it seems, will have a lot of value for the team.

If Watson can hit receivers with the same accuracy he hit that putt, Cleveland’s offense is in for a big year in 2022.

