BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Beconder, known to all as “Lynn,” of Boardman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, at the age of 80 after a brief illness. He was born an April 28, 1941 in Girard,...

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO