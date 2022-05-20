Prep track and field: Sandvig's showing at BRC championships was one for the ages

It doesn’t take an expert to see Brooklyn Sandvig’s performance at this week’s Big Rivers track and field championships were impressive. But just how good was the Chippewa Falls junior on Monday in Menomonie?

Sandvig set four new BRC meet records, dominating each of the four events she competed in. She set new bests in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and the long jump.

According to Wisconsin Track Online’s archives, all four of her numbers are among the best in state history in those events.

The peak was in the 400. Sandvig is the defending Division 1 state champion, and shows no signs of relinquishing her title. She clocked in at 54.59 seconds at the Big Rivers meet, the fifth-fastest time in state history.

That sets a high bar, but her other performances upheld the standard. Her 11.63-second run in the 100 is the seventh-best mark in Wisconsin history. The same can be said about her time of 23.97 seconds in the 200.

Her times in the 100 and 200 are the fastest in the state this spring. Her 200 time is a full 1.2 seconds better than the next-fastest time. Her 100 time is 0.55 seconds ahead of second place on the state leaderboard.

Her efforts carried over into the field events too. Her leap of 19 feet, 5.5 inches in the long jump is the 11th-best distance in state history.

It’s also the best mark in the state this season, beating the next-best jump by 0.5 inches.

Sandvig’s performance stood out so prominently that others around the state began to take notice.

“With no other context, this may be one of the greatest (days) for a female sprinter in state history,” the Franklin High School track and field program tweeted on Tuesday. “Probably the best outside of a state meet.”

Unsurprisingly, Sandvig was named the Big Rivers MVP. She figures to be a contender for a state title in several events as the postseason begins next week. The Cardinals will compete in regionals at Hudson and sectionals at Marshfield.

Sandvig landed on the podium in all four events in which she qualified for state last spring. In addition to the 400-meter state title, she was third in the 100 and 200 and fifth in the long jump.

Meets have been few and far between this spring as weather ravaged much of the early-season schedule. But even with limited opportunities in a competitive setting, Sandvig has shown the strides she’s made from last year.

“Brooklyn is looking very strong,” Chippewa Falls coach Becky Nette said early this season. “We are going to continue building off of her season.”