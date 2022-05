California state government may be awash in a record budget surplus in the billions, but cities in Kern County continue to struggle financially. So they're looking at creative ways to boost coffers just to meet basic needs such as police and fire protection. And just like California City and Arvin, which allow cannabis activity and tax it, McFarland and Delano are the latest two in Kern County looking to also do the same. These two northern Kern County towns aren't exactly rolling in surplus money.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO