CAMPBELLSPORT (CBS 58)--The outdoor activities and programs at the Northern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest are about as vast as the area itself. One fun event happening this Saturday, May 28 is called "Nature's Cuisine Wild Edibles." It's a crash course letting you know the edible plants you can enjoy while you're exploring one of the many trails in the area. You can also find out the best tasting ones as well.

CAMPBELLSPORT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO