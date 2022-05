Beware of scammers posing as Porterville Police Officers, the Porterville Police Department stated on Tuesday. On Tuesday the Porterville Police Department received several reports of a suspect calling local residents and claiming to be a Porterville Police Officer. The suspect will tell the victim their relative has been arrested or in a car accident, then request either bail or fine be paid to avoid criminal charges or warrants from being issued. The suspect(s) have also requested personal identifying information.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO