ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Top College Football Star Jordan Addison Transfers To USC In Major Test Of New NCAA NIL Rule

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcv79_0fkCmoFu00

Click here to read the full article.

The new NCAA Name, Image, Likeness rule ( NIL ) that allows college athletes to monetize themselves could be at a crossroads. Top college receiver Jordan Addison is transferring from Pittsburgh to the University of Southern California amid rumors of massive booster blandishments.

He announced his decision today on social media.

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the country’s top wide receiver in 2021, and is considered one of the most prominent college players targeted for next year’s NFL draft. His decision to transfer can be viewed as a marketing test for the value of a college football star, which could set off a huge bidding war next year for transfer talent that goes beyond anything previously seen (or unseen) under more restrictive rules.

Typically, college football transfers are players disgruntled with their lack of playing time, or moving to be closer to home. In Addison’s case, his move is being viewed by some as akin to professional sports free agency, with a bidding war abetted by college program boosters eager to see their teams pick off top stars. “If you want to cheat, it’s open season,” said one ESPN pundit today.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban called today for federal intervention to stop under-the-table deals and said the NCAA can’t enforce the situation.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reportedly called new USC coach Lincoln Riley to complain about alleged tampering with Addison. However, no evidence of that has been produced

Addison just completed his sophomore season.

USC has taken more than a dozen transfers since Riley’s hire, and a majority of starters on next year’s team are expected to be transfers..

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

19 Children & 2 Adults Shot Dead At Texas Elementary School, Officials Say – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with amended toll: Nineteen second- to fourth-grade students and at least two adults, one of whom was a teacher, were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school west of San Antonio today, the Associated Press reported late tonight. The outlet also reported that federal law enforcement officials expect the death toll to rise. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple injuries. Texas School Shooting Prompts Online Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media Figures Gov. Greg Abbott had said earlier that 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting at Robb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Deadline

Barack Obama On Texas School Shooting: “Our Country Is Paralyzed”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Among the chorus of well-known voices in media, politics and showbusiness expressing outrage at today’s school massacre was former President Barack Obama. In a long string of thoughts posted to Twitter, Obama said he and wife Michelle were angry for the families of the victims. The former First Lady later retweeted his post. “Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook — and ten days after Buffalo — our country is paralyzed,” he wrote, “not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that have shown no willingness to act in any way...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Matthew McConaughey Addresses School Shooting In His Texas Hometown: “This Is An Epidemic We Can Control”

Click here to read the full article. “As you are all aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas,” Matthew McConaughey wrote in a message posted to social media tonight. The Oscar winner spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio and where today 19 students and 2 adults were massacred in a school shooting. In his missive, McConaughey asked Americans to find common ground, to “renegotiate our wants from our needs.” He laid blame at every American adult’s feet, regardless of party affiliation. “This...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Alabama State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Deadline

Banned From Russia For Good: Morgan Freeman, Rob Reiner & Multiple Dead Senators Newly Unwelcome

Click here to read the full article. Because the Kremlin apparently has no other pressing issues at the moment, more than 960 Americans have been “permanently banned”  from entering Russia. The list includes such seeming no-brainers as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, but there’s no shortage of eyebrow-raising names as well. No longer welcome in Russia are such American menaces Rob Reiner and Morgan Freeman — who respectively directed and narrated a 2017 video about the Kremlin meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election (watch it below) — along with Mark Zuckerberg and John McCain, who is one of...
NFL
Deadline

Networks Cover Texas School Massacre With Shock, Anger And Resignation: “Every Time, We Pray Things Are Going To Be Different”

Click here to read the full article. In the initial hours after the horrific Texas school massacre, in which 18 children and one adult was killed, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that politicians’ expressions of thoughts and prayers “has sadly become a cliche at this point.” But even calling it a cliche seems like a cliche, because the mass shootings, and school massacres in particular, keep happening. Ed Lavandera, covering the shooting for CNN, was able to give some insight to a reunification center that had been set up for parents at Ross Elementary, as he recalled the same set up for Sandy...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 20 Winner

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals the winner of Season 20 of American Idol. It’s been a long and difficult journey for the American Idol Season 20 competitors but only one can take home top honors. But first, the ABC series took the season out on a high note with a variety of performances from top talent in collaboration with contestants. They included: Flo Rida + Top 10 Contestants – “Good Feeling” Earth, Wind & Fire + Jay Copeland – “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” “September” Medley Deana Carter + Mike Parker – “Strawberry Wine” Ben Platt + Lady K –...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Mick Jagger On Harry Styles: “I Was Much More Androgynous” Than Him

Click here to read the full article. Mick Jagger can’t get no satisfaction when fans claim the Harry Styles version of gender expression takes it beyond where the Rolling Stones singer once went. Jagger told The Sunday Times, “I like Harry — we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous.” He added, “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.” Both have worn dresses for public consumption and are known for heavy eye makeup and flamboyant attire. Jagger is 78, while Styles is 28. More from DeadlineMick Jagger's Improvised Riffs Led To The 'Slow Horses' Original Song "Strange Game" - Sound & Screen'Don't Worry Darling' Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Eyebrow-Raising Official Trailer From CinemaCon Drops - UpdateHow To Watch Coachella Live Online, Plus Livestream Schedule Across All 3 ChannelsBest of DeadlineOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lincoln Riley
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels 8 Las Vegas Residency Shows As Steven Tyler Goes Back To Rehab

Click here to read the full article. Aerosmith canceled a swath of dates for its upcoming Las Vegas residency today after announcing lead singer Steven Tyler is back in rehab. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” a statement from the band shared on social media, reads. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery. “We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Warner Bros. Executive Says Concerns Over Casting Actress In ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Had To Do With Her Chemistry With Jason Momoa

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s legal team started their rebuttal testimony on Tuesday with the video deposition of Walter Hamada, the Warner Bros. executive who said that their concerns over casting Amber Heard in the Aquaman sequel had to do with her chemistry with Jason Momoa. In her $100 million counterclaim to Depp’s defamation lawsuit and her testimony, Heard contended that her role was reduced as she faced a “smear campaign” orchestrated by her ex husband as well as the legal proceedings against her. Hamada, in deposition testimony recorded earlier this year, said that there was a delay...
NFL
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer And Taylor Kinney Are Suited Up For The Wedding In New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Jesse Spencer is back on NBC‘s Chicago Fire alongside Taylor Kinney for the highly anticipated Season 10 finale titled “The Magnificent City of Chicago,” airing May 25. Spencer exited the series in October after a decade on the firefighter drama. Spencer is wearing a blue suit as his character Matt Casey is standing in as his best friend Kelly Severide (Kinney) is set to marry Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). “The juicy details are that we went to him and said, ‘You’re so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there’s no way...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Roeg Sutherland & Benjamin Kramer Taking Cannes Market By Storm: ‘The Rewards Are Great For Filmmakers Willing To Work Outside The Studio System’ — Deadline Disruptors

Click here to read the full article. The rise of streamer content has created anxiety for talent and their reps, because of models that require ownership of a project in perpetuity. Because product starts on a streaming site and then never leaves, there is no chance of backend windfalls. Just look at the creators and cast of Squid Game to see what that can mean: a billion-dollar property for Netflix, embarrassingly tiny paydays for the artists who made it, and little hope of making up the shortfall in subsequent seasons. While some of Hollywood’s top dealmakers and lawyers are trying to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#Ncaa Name#Image#Likeness#Nil#The Biletnikoff Award#Espn
Deadline

Josh Lucas Joins Kristen Wiig In ‘Mrs. American Pie’ Apple Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Josh Lucas is set to star opposite Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Dern also is eyeing a “key role” in the series. Written by Sylvia and directed by Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s and follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s...
NFL
Deadline

Rob Reiner Responds To Being Banned From Russia By Vladimir Putin

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner has offered a satirical response to being banned from Russia by Putin. The veteran filmmaker, who was a surprise inclusion on a list published by Russia over the weekend, quipped to us: “No comment. Except to say that I’m heartbroken and will have to live with the disappointment.” The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap filmmaker was among 960 Americans to have been “permanently banned”  from entering Russia. The Hollywood legend directed a 2017 video about the Kremlin meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. As we reported yesterday, the list includes such seeming no-brainers as...
NFL
Deadline

Johnny Depp Now Won’t Testify For Defense In $50M Trial Against Amber Heard – Update

Click here to read the full article. 2nd UPDATE, 11:14 AM: The vivid roller coaster known as Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard ]just took another wild turn. Just two days after Deadline broke the news that the ex-Pirates of the Caribbean now actor would be called to the stand by the defense, the always-fluid situation has shifted dramatically again. Depp will not be called to testify for the defense, sources tell us. How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Livestream Link & Trial Schedule “Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Simpsons’ Rips Fox News, Tucker Carlson And Facebook With Help From Hugh Jackman & Robert Reich In Musical Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. Just days after Fox made a portfolio pitch to advertisers at its upfront showcasing Fox shows, including The Simpsons, and Fox News in the same breath, Matt Groenig & Co. shot back. Sunday night’s season finale of The Simpsons called out Fox News and Facebook for spreading misinformation, stoking fear and, well, a fondness for dictators. At one point, a Tucker Carlson-like character is shown saying, “Putin for president, next on Fox News.” At another point the lyrics, “Facebook feeds our fright. They convince us things were great when gas was cheap and men were...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Deadline

‘The Office’ And ‘Anchorman’ Actor David Koechner Signs With Gersh

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gersh has signed actor, writer and producer David Koechner (Anchorman) for representation. Koechner is perhaps best known for his turn as Michael Scott’s pal Todd Packer on NBC’s The Office, and as the Anchorman films’ Champ Kind. He currently co-hosts A&E’s America’s Top Dog and plays Bill Lewis on ABC’s The Goldbergs, having recently appeared on ABC’s Bless This Mess, CBS’s Superior Donuts, Showtime’s Twin Peaks, Comedy Central’s Another Period and IFC’s Stan Against Evil. Koechner voices recurring characters on Fox’s American Dad, as well as on Netflix’s series F is for Family and The Epic...
NFL
Deadline

‘CSI: Vegas’: Lex Medlin, Ariana Guerra & Jay Lee Cast As Series Regulars For Season 2

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) and Ariana Guerra (Helstrom) are set as new series regulars, and Jay Lee, who recurred last season as CSI Chris Park, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season of CBS’ CSI: Vegas. Season 1 of the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation sequel series opened a new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began, introducing a serialized storytelling to the classic crime procedural drama. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted...
NFL
Deadline

Cannes 2022 Photos: Kristen Stewart, Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus & Cara Delevingne Flock To Festival’s 75th Anniversary Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Luminaries and special guests descended on the Palais des Festival Tuesday night to celebrate Cannes’ 75th anniversary. Among those walking the red carpet were Kristen Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lea Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen, Cara Delevingne, Agathe Rousselle, Adele Exarchopoulos, Sophie Marceau, Mads Mikkelsen, Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger and filmmakers such as Guillermo del Toro, Wim Wenders, Michel Hazanavicius, Abel Ferrera and David Cronenberg. Click on the photo above to see a gallery of images from the 75th Anniversary celebration and many other Cannes red carpets. More from DeadlineFull List Of Cannes Palme d'or Winners Through The Years: Photo Gallery'Top Gun: Maverick' Set To Soar To $180M WW, Repping Best Global Start For Tom Cruise - Weekend Box OfficeDeadline Studio Arrivals At Cannes Film Festival - Day 1-7 - Jesse Eisenberg, Julianne Moore, Joel Edgerton & MoreBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Tom Hollander Cast In ‘Me, You’; Cleopatra’s ‘Frost’ (Exclusive); Netflix India; BBC Player Poland; Viaplay Doc; BAFTA Elevate — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Tom Hollander Starring In Billie August Post-WWII Drama ‘Me, You’ The Night Manager and Gosford Park star Tom Hollander has landed a lead role in Billie August coming of age post-World War II drama feature Me, You. Adapted from Erri De Luca’s novel Tu, Mio, it also has Daisy Jacob (National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem) and Alessandr Gassman (Transporter 2) attached and will begin principle photography in Ischia, Italy in September. The plot follows teenage boy Marco, who sails the tranquil seas around Naples with a hardened fisherman. Marco falls love with an...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

84K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy