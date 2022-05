SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China’s capital Beijing reported 50 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 19, same as a day earlier, state media reported on Friday.

The city also reported 12 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 for May 19, up from five a day earlier. (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Wang Jing and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)