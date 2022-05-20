ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

SU Ag Center invites public to virtual Emergency Preparedness Conference

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iA4Cz_0fkCl9JH00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With the start of Louisiana’s Hurricane Season mere days away, one local institution is poised to provide the community with the crucial information related to emergency preparedness and disaster relief.

The Southern University Ag Center is hosting its second annual virtual two-day Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Series, which will run from Tuesday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 25.

The virtual program is designed to help the Baton Rouge community strengthen its communal response to natural disasters, including weather-related events.

The series begins at 11 a.m. on both days and will feature knowledgeable representatives from agencies such as the American Red Cross and the EDEN Project.

The topics to be discussed on each date are listed below:

May 24

(11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) covers Extensions Role in Preparedness, Response, or Recovery: Resources and Tools Available to the Community to Promote Preparedness

May 25

(11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) covers Hurricane Preparedness for the Family Unit

Interested individuals can click here to register for the event.

Remember to stay up-to-date with the latest on weather conditions via WVLA/WGMB’s weather team.

Click here to access the most recent weather information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricane Preparedness#Su Ag Center#The American Red Cross#The Eden Project#Wvla Wgmb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy