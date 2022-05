Tishman Speyer and Irvine Company today announced that the transformation of the iconic, 58-story, 200 Park Avenue, commonly known as the MetLife Building, will continue with the debut of the first phase of new food and beverage offerings including long-term leases with The Capital Grille, Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee, and Black Seed Bagels, as well as a pop-up run by Talea Beer Co. Leading directly into Grand Central Terminal, the Midtown Manhattan office building will now offer a wide variety of new on-site options with both on-the-go and seated dining. 200 Park is in active discussions with additional operators to fill out the remaining street-level availabilities in the building.

