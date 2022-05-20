MadFriars Q&A: Ryan Och

MadFriars Player of the Week: INF Matthew Batten, El Paso. Batten followed up last week’s Player of the Week performance by doing it again. The utility player (can we call him a utility slugger now?) connected on three homers in the series against Round Rock, giving him eight on the year. Coming into the 2022 season, Batten had never hit more than six in a professional season. While Batten has never been a big contributor on offense, the underlying data shows that this isn’t a fluke. Batten has increased his walk-rate to 15% and reduced his K-rate to 19.8%. His isolated power (slugging percentage – batting average) is .140 points higher this year. The Padres infield is fairly set right now but Batten’s versatility and new-found power should give him a chance at some point.

