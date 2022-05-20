ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

MadFriars Q&A: Ryan Och

By John Conniff
madfriars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorry, but you do not have permission to view this content. John grew up in Poway and has written...

madfriars.com

Comments / 0

Related
madfriars.com

MadFriars Week in Review: Week Ending May 22

MadFriars Player of the Week: INF Matthew Batten, El Paso. Batten followed up last week’s Player of the Week performance by doing it again. The utility player (can we call him a utility slugger now?) connected on three homers in the series against Round Rock, giving him eight on the year. Coming into the 2022 season, Batten had never hit more than six in a professional season. While Batten has never been a big contributor on offense, the underlying data shows that this isn’t a fluke. Batten has increased his walk-rate to 15% and reduced his K-rate to 19.8%. His isolated power (slugging percentage – batting average) is .140 points higher this year. The Padres infield is fairly set right now but Batten’s versatility and new-found power should give him a chance at some point.
SAN DIEGO, CA
madfriars.com

From Adult League to Cal League: Matt Swilley on the Comeback Trail

Matt Swilley has found new velocity in his return to affiliated ball. (Photo: Jerry Espinoza) LAKE ELSINORE – On April…. You must be logged in to view this content. Kevin Charity has written for MadFriars since 2015 and has had work featured on Fox Sports San Diego. He is a lifelong San Diego native and is looking forward to seeing the current wave of prospects thrive in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
madfriars.com

Missions Pound RockHounds 11-3

SAN ANTONIO – The Missions beat the RockHounds and an incoming thunderstorm 11-3 on Saturday night as they pounded out fifteen hits. The pitching also dominated until a ninth-inning, two-out two-run homer. With the win, San Antonio is back at .500 for the first time since April 12. “What...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy