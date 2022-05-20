ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals only one month away

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals are literally one month away June 17-19 at Bristol Dragway. It’s the first time the race will be run on its traditional Father’s Day date since 2019 and the first time ever that all four top classes — Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Ford scores Ultimate Super Late Model victory

Jensen Ford experienced the ultimate thrill last Friday night. It is when the Johnson City driver captured the Ultimate Super Late Model Series victory at Natural Bridge (Va.) Speedway, holding off dirt racing star Brandon Overton at the finish. Ford, the 2021 Valvoline Iron Late Model Series champion, was fast...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Weekly Swing Coach, Ep. 6: Putting, Part Two

Improve your golf game with our new weekly golf series presented by Bank of Tennessee, featuring local PGA Professionals covering a broad range of game improvement topics. In this week’s video, PGA Teaching Professional Patty Eiselstein welcomes friend and student Detra Cleven back for a second session. Detra is hoping to pick up some good tips about putting, as Patty explains the etiquette of putting, and how preparing for your putt can be just as important as the putt itself.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 24

May 24, 1888: The Comet opined, “Johnson City will be the home of the next Governor and may also be the home the Congressman for the First District — if some of her good Democrats are nominated.”. May 24, 1911: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Cy H. Lyle,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer girls take third in Class AA track meet

MURFREESBORO — An overcast day to start the TSSAA Class A and Class AA outdoor track and field championships at Dean A. Hayes Stadium led to good marks and many all-state finishes for locals. The top eight finishers in each event received all-state honors. The Volunteer girls squad finished...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Chick-Fil-A set to demolish building, rebuild

The Chick-Fil-A on East Stone Drive will soon be completely demolished as a new restaurant is built, according to plans obtained by the Kingsport Times News. Chick-Fil-A released a statement late Monday night, regarding a temporary closure. “We are in the process of preparing for construction at Chick-fil-A Stone Drive,”...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Wilderness Trail Rod Run coming to downtown Kingsport on Saturday

KINGSPORT — It’s Wilderness Trail Rod Run time in downtown Kingsport this weekend, bringing 250-300 antique vehicles to Main Street at the historic train station and along the first block of Broad Street. The event, free to spectators, is an annual event hosted by the Kingsport Antique and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Top-seeded Vols to play eighth-seeded Vandy in SEC tourney opener

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team finally has its first opponent for the Southeastern Conference tournament, though inclement weather in the area left the start time for the game still a bit up in the air. The No. 1-seeded Vols (49-7) will take on eighth-seeded Vanderbilt on...
HOOVER, AL
Johnson City Press

Eddie Hobert Street Jr.

Eddie Hobert Street Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday morning May 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Born October 22, 1940, in Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his parents Helen Story Street and Eddie Hobert Street, and sister Betty Street Jones. Eddie “Ed” is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Street Seehorn, wife of Jim Seehorn, and Glenda Street Willingham, wife of Kenneth Willingham. He is also survived by five children, Eddie “Tripp” Hobert Street III married to daughter in law Angie Street, and Julie Richey Street from his first marriage to Judy Richey Street as well as Amber Victoria Street, Stephen Matthew Street, and Michaela Jane Street from his second marriage to Jane Seward Street. Ed has one granddaughter, Ashton Street, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lastly, he is survived by his significant other, Judy King.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Holston Army Ammunition Plant expects increased noise

KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant is informing citizens that there is a potential for increased noise over the next two weeks because they will be destroying a water tank. The work began on Monday and will be completed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m....
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Parks and rec SWVA style – Franklin steps into Pennington Gap recreation director’s post

PENNINGTON GAP – Tammy Jo Franklin’s first week as Pennington Gap’s new Parks and Recreational Director included hosting more than 100 kids at Leeman Field Park. “They hired me and said they want to have a kids’ fishing day,” Franklin said with a laugh Monday after organizing the May 21 event with 115 children casting lines into the Powell River.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA

