Cass Lake, MN

Suspect Charged with Murder, Manslaughter in Cass Lake Stabbing

By Mary Balstad
lptv.org
 4 days ago

The suspect in a Cass Lake area stabbing is being charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter. Floyd Robert Desjarlais of Minneapolis is alleged to have stabbed a 19-year-old man on May 14th. Cass County Deputies and Leech Lake Ambulance services were...

lptv.org

Cass Lake, MN
Cass Lake, MN
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility Back In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man who escaped from a corrections facility is in custody. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kris Severin escaped Wednesday morning from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Deputies learned Severin had connections with a homeowner south of Eveleth, and attempted to make contact with the homeowner several times. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies pulled up to the home to find Severin knocking on the front door. He fled into a swampy area, and law enforcement was not able to find him after searching for several hours. Around 8:30 a.m. the next day, deputies returned to the home and found him inside a car which belonged to the homeowner. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. The incident is under investigation.
vnexplorer.net

Body of missing University of Minnesota engineering student Austin Retterath, 19, is found in Mississippi River after 12-day search

Austin Retterath was reported missing by the University of Minnesota Police Department on May 8 Investigators said that there was no indication that any foul play had gone into Retterath's deathRetterath was last seen alive on May 8 in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis On Wednesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man found dead in the river.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
