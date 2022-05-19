Suspect Charged with Murder, Manslaughter in Cass Lake Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man who escaped from a corrections facility is in custody. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kris Severin escaped Wednesday morning from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Deputies learned Severin had connections with a homeowner south of Eveleth, and attempted to make contact with the homeowner several times. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies pulled up to the home to find Severin knocking on the front door. He fled into a swampy area, and law enforcement was not able to find him after searching for several hours. Around 8:30 a.m. the next day, deputies returned to the home and found him inside a car which belonged to the homeowner. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. The incident is under investigation.

