Suspect Charged with Murder, Manslaughter in Cass Lake Stabbing
By Mary Balstad
4 days ago
The suspect in a Cass Lake area stabbing is being charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter. Floyd Robert Desjarlais of Minneapolis is alleged to have stabbed a 19-year-old man on May 14th. Cass County Deputies and Leech Lake Ambulance services were...
A Minnesota woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after she allegedly drove around with her 6-year-old son dead in a car trunk. Police did not initially identify the defendant, but Julissa Thaler, 28, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Saturday. Family reportedly identified the child as Eli...
JORDAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is dead after the SUV she was riding in was struck by a wrong-way driver overnight, troopers say. Minnesota State Patrol says rescue crews responded shortly after 3 a.m. for the crash along Highway 169 at Delaware Avenue in St. Lawrence Township, just south of Jordan, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man who escaped from a corrections facility is in custody.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kris Severin escaped Wednesday morning from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order.
Deputies learned Severin had connections with a homeowner south of Eveleth, and attempted to make contact with the homeowner several times. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies pulled up to the home to find Severin knocking on the front door.
He fled into a swampy area, and law enforcement was not able to find him after searching for several hours.
Around 8:30 a.m. the next day, deputies returned to the home and found him inside a car which belonged to the homeowner. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.
The incident is under investigation.
Austin Retterath was reported missing by the University of Minnesota Police Department on May 8 Investigators said that there was no indication that any foul play had gone into Retterath's deathRetterath was last seen alive on May 8 in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis On Wednesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man found dead in the river.
ALMA, Wis. - A towboat was stuck for hours after crashing into a lock and dam along the Mississippi River Saturday night. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says calls for the crash came in shortly after 11 p.m. According to the sheriff, a barge was headed south on Pool 4 of the river when the towboat lost control near Lock and Dam 4 and crashed.
The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now. Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."
Originally published May 19
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale.
Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark.
Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter.
Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public.
The shooting remains under investigation.
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail after allegedly leading police on a chase in Fosston. It happened Wednesday May 18th shortly after 8 PM. Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on Brandt Avenue after a woman ran a stop sign, but she led police on a pursuit to the east on County Road 1. Officers say her vehicle eventually went into a ditch, but then she ran away on foot.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at the Pines Condominiums. Police said it was reported at 4:09 a.m. at 207 29th Pl. NE. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots and 11 .40 caliber casings were found at the scene. Witnesses said they saw someone running from...
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A man who showed up to retrieve his vehicle from the Wabasha County impound lot found himself in more trouble when he was informed that the vehicle had been searched and 5 pounds of meth was located. Michael Mattison, 46, of Lake City, left a vehicle...
(Willmar MN-) Two people have been arrested in connection with the death overdose death last month of a young Pennock woman. On April 16, Kandiyohi County deputies and EMS crews responded to the possible drug overdose of 19-year-old Samantha Myers at a home she was visiting near New London. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, where the autopsy showed she had died from the effects of fentanyl. The potent drug can cause loss of consciousness, low blood pressure, coma, severe respiratory depression and death.
