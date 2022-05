Memorial Day weekend events are planned throughout Clinton County. Thank you to the local veterans and officials who supplied the information below. Volunteers will gather to place American flags on the graves of veterans at Sugar Grove Cemetery at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 29. A free breakfast is being cooked by SAL Squadron 49 at Veterans Post 49 for those who help place the flags; a breakfast ticket will be issued at the cemetery.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO