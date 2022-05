MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day out in Dale County as one warriors senior put pen to paper. Olivia Miller is taking her athletic career to the next level as she signed with the Troy cheer team today. Miller has been cheering since she was six years old and says being a college cheerleader has been a goal of hers from the beginning.

