SUNBURY — Two exhibits on display this summer will bring to life the incredible dynamics weather has on our lives, from food supplies to infrastructure to the natural world around us. “For the Love of Birds” is open May 28-Sept. 5 at Deer Haven Park, and the “Climate Connection” exhibit is open May 29-Sept. 5 at Shale Hollow Park.

