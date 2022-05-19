ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Illinois offensive lineman includes Notre Dame in official visit schedule

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Irish are looking for more than just one other offensive lineman to join current 2023 commits Sullivan Absher and Sam Pendleton. Fresh off the news that Notre Dame is a legit candidate for Massachusetts five-star tackle Samson Okunlola, there is another development along the lines.

In a report from 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Illinois offensive tackle Charles Jagusah has set four of his five official visit dates. Along with a trip to South Bend, the six-foot-six-inch and 310-pound tackle will visit Missouri, Arkansas and Michigan with a fifth still up in the air.

It wasn’t just finding out about the visit that was good news for Marcus Freeman, also the breakdown from Jagusah on why he’s still considering the Irish. “Notre Dame is close. Also a great team with a great tradition. Top-notch offensive line coach and he’s developed a very close relationship with Harry (Hiestand),” is what his mother, Sheila Doak, told Wiltfong.

At the current moment, the Irish are Jagusah’s last scheduled visit, but with one remaining that could change.

List

Lawrence, MA
