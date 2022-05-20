St. Louis County leaders provide update on flooding situation

DULUTH — St. Louis County leaders held a news conference Thursday to provide updates on the high water and flooding situation facing parts of the county, including resources available to citizens, and important safety reminders.

The most significant flooding is occurring in the Rainy Lake Basin, which includes the communities of Crane Lake and Kabetogama, according to a press release from the county on Thursday afternoon.

“According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, water levels on Namakan Lake and Lake Kabetogama are expected to continue to rise another 11-13” through the next week and may continue to rise after that. Farther south, the Island Lake area is also experiencing extremely high water levels though water levels there are now decreasing,” it states. “The County Board on Tuesday declared a state of local emergency for the entire county and has begun compiling damage reports in anticipation of filing for federal and state assistance.”

National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Moore weighed in on the situation.

“This is a long term hazard and water levels will take a long time to decrease throughout the summer,” said Moore. “Any additional rain events this summer could cause additional rises on these lakes and rivers.”

St. Louis County Emergency Operations Manager Dewey Johnson applauded the local communities and town boards for their efforts, and said the county continues to work with these townships as they take the lead on local incidents. Johnson noted that resort guests are even pitching in to help out.

“We are assisting with resource requests such as sand and sandbags, and we work with the state on additional resource requests and damage reporting,” Johnson said.

To help residents and government jurisdictions affected by the flooding, the county has created a new resource page on its website: stlouiscountymn.gov/damageinfo. The page includes links for property owners to file damage reports with the County Assessor for possible property tax relief. It also includes a link to a new map showing county roads and forest management roads that are currently closed due to flooding or water damage.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office also provided important safety reminders to boaters to watch for debris floating in the water. Boaters also should be aware that many buoys and navigational markers have not yet been able to be placed due to high water levels.

“Due to rising levels, water routes that people may have used in the past may not a safe navigational route now, and new hazards are emerging daily,” said Jason Lukovsky, Undersheriff. “We’re also asking boaters to be aware of the damage they may cause to shorelines from their boat’s wake.”

Commissioner Ashley Grimm, who chairs the Public Safety Committee said it’s disaster situations like the flooding and high water levels this spring that serve as reminders of the range of critical services St. Louis County provides to its citizens.

“Our Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, Public Works, the Assessor’s Office, our G-I-S Staff and more - we are working together to provide the best response wherever in the county it is needed,” Grimm stated.

To report washed out roads, or any other emergency call 911.