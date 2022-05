The Lima Municipal Court has been using it for just over a year and says it’s working the way the Ohio Supreme Court intended it to. Pretrial Release came from Rule 46 which went into law in July of 2020. It’s a process that allows judges to release individuals that have been arrested for mostly misdemeanor offenses before their pretrial. Lima municipal Judge Tammie Hursh speaking to the Lima Kiwanis Club explained that most cases have a tie with drugs, alcohol, and some violence where the judge now has the authority to order treatment in a mental health and addiction service program if appropriate.

LIMA, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO