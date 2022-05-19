ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension officials offer citizens behind-the-scenes look at police work

By Paula Jones
 4 days ago

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — While popular action movies and crime dramas often give audiences a front-row seat to many of the dangerous situations members of law enforcement face, watching Hollywood’s depiction of a high-speed chase, a shootout, or a drug bust isn’t quite the same as actually being in such a high adrenaline situation.

But, on Thursday, a group of Ascension Parish citizens found themselves doing more than simply observing the situations officers often face.

Members of the Leadership Ascension Foundation , which is a program that recognizes emerging leaders in the community, participated in a special Law Enforcement Session hosted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) .

During the event, members of the Parish’s Leadership Foundation partnered with local law enforcement to engage in a mock high-speed pursuit as well as a shooting simulation with real-life scenarios that the CRT/SWAT Team are sometimes faced with.

APSO
APSO

In addition to participating in the high-adrenaline simulations, Sheriff Bobby Webre and Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson spoke with the group about some of the current challenges in law enforcement.

Houma father turns himself in after allegedly attacking high school coach

According to the National Institute of Justice , some of the most challenging issues that members of law enforcement currently face are related to officer burnout and suicide.

A 2020 document noted that, “a confluence of stressors are imperiling officers’ health and wellness, with law enforcement currently lacking adequate resources to address those stressors. Factors taking a toll on officers include information overload, having to adapt to new technologies, dealing with social media influences and misinformation, and being under a high level of scrutiny even when off duty.”

In recent years, it’s also been noted that a strained relationship with the local community can lead to multiple issues.

As illustrated by APSO’s recent engagement with the Leadership Ascension Foundation, a number of Louisiana’s law enforcement agencies have been making a concerted effort to improve communication between its departments and the communities they serve.

KATC News

Baton Rouge teen missing in the waters of Orange Beach

A Baton Rouge teenager is missing after getting swept up in rough waters while on a beach trip this past weekend, a Mobile station is reporting. WALA reports Tyreke Walker was celebrating his birthday with family in Orange Beach when he disappeared this past Saturday. He turned 14 years old just days earlier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish fire departments fight 3 fires in 12 hours, chief says

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – It took six different fire departments in Ascension Parish to put out three fires on Saturday. St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said on Facebook that three structure fires in the last 12 hours had six volunteer fire departments, including his own, busy throughout the parish. All the fires are still under investigation, but the weather is believed to be a contributing factor.
brproud.com

Ongoing investigation leads to arrest of alleged meth dealer in Louisiana

FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A businessman is accused of selling methamphetamine near the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Motor Pool building. Kelvin R. Thomas, 57, of Franklinton, was arrested last week and remains behind bars in the Washington Parish Detention Center. The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation involving...
