Buyer Beware Update: Temperature Control steps up to help single mom

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
Earlier this month we told you about a single mom of two who bought a home on the south side.

After moving in, Graciela Martinez discovered the house she bought had major sewage problems estimated to cost around $14,000. With sewage coming out of the shower drain, her family wasn't able to live in their home.

Since our report, the family received another unexpected surprise, this one much happier.

Temperature Control Heating Cooling and Plumbing had been one of the companies Martinez chose to get an estimate on fixes.

"As a team, my guys, we all sat down," John Mancini, Temperature Control Plumbing Manager said. "I said, are we willing to do this to help somebody out? And they all agreed to. So it was good."

His team worked several days to fix her sewer line, and completely free of charge.

"Our local wholesaler Winsupply donated all the material for the replacement of the sewer line," Mancini said. "Trinity Valencia, he purchased the concrete for us. We supplied the permit and all the labor to do all the work."

"I just have no words," Martinez said. "I'm just so appreciative that there's such good people out there."

The family moved back into their home over the weekend.

"My family is stable now and our dignity has been restored," Martinez said. "We have consistency, stability, my dogs not crying anymore," Martinez said.

The community stepping in, to make her house, a home.

"Kind of brought my family to get back together in a strange way, because everyone kind of realized," Martinez said. "Okay, there's a crisis. We all need to get together and help each other."

RELATED: Buyer Beware: Single mom buys home only to discover costly sewage problem

