Scientists find an effective drug combo to treat liver cancer

Scientists from the University of Missouri found specific combination immunotherapy that shows promise in the fight against liver cancer.

The research is published in The FASEB Journal and was conducted by Guangfu Li et al.

The therapy involves a tumor-suppressing lipid molecule called LipC6 and an antibody for CTLA4.

When the two drugs are used together in this study, they strongly slowed tumor growth and enhanced the strength of tumor-attacking T cells.

The team found that the combination therapy strongly extended the life span of tumor-bearing mice compared to the mice with a single type of therapy or no therapy at all.

This finding is especially promising given the current lack of effective therapies against liver cancer, which is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

For patients diagnosed with liver cancer, the average five-year survival rate of all stages is 20%, according to the American Cancer Society.

The team says LipC6 and anti-CTLA4 antibodies have been approved by the FDA to use in human patients, so this combination treatment can be quickly translated to clinical application.

More research will be required to better understand the underlying mechanisms behind the success of this combination.

