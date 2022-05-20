More storms later tonight; New severe thunderstorm watch until 2am

STATEWIDE–There is a chance for isolated severe storms across Indiana on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The biggest things to watch out for are damaging winds, heavy rain at times, and lightning. “The chances of rain and thunderstorms are supposed to increase throughout the day on Wednesday....
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that severe storms spawned three weak tornadoes Saturday in central Indiana. An NWS survey of storm damage determined the tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon in three counties:. 3:40 p.m.: EF-0 tornado, Brown County. 3:48 p.m.: EF-0 tornado, Johnson County. 3:57...
The past week has brought damaging storms to most of southwest Indiana. The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the area on Thursday. Weather officials say the tornado touched down around 10:35 pm and traveled across portions of Eastern Illinois and into Knox & Gibson Counties.
INDIANAPOLIS – After a stretch of warmer than average weather, we find ourselves back in the mid and upper 60s on Sunday. Cooler & drier are is settling in, in the wake of a cold front that brought storms to Indiana yesterday. Comfortable start to the week. Our average...
WESH 2 is tracking an Impact Day for Saturday. Our pattern turns active today through the weekend. Big time moisture is expected to stream into Central Florida increasing our threat for rain. Another round of showers and storms is once again expected to develop Saturday afternoon along with the potential...
INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — A tornado that produced winds of up to 115 mph (185 kilometers per hour) swept through two southeastern Illinois communities on Thursday, causing damage but no injuries before dissipating in Indiana, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Weather service staffers who surveyed storm damage...
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. — The sound of chainsaws and excavators was common in Illinois on Friday as homeowners cleaned up from the storm that swept through their areas. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado with winds up to 110 mph impacted north Clinton and south Bond counties late Thursday night.
Indiana has a few places where you can float all day down a river that you have got to try at least once!. While you can float down any lazy river at a water park, nothing quite beats floating down an actual river and soaking in Mother Nature! If you have never gone on a river floating trip before, you're missing out! There's something about kicking back on an inner tube, sipping an ice-cold beer, and floating all day on the water that screams "my kind of trip". It's not only relaxing, but it's fun at the same time. I highly recommend it.
A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging numerous homes and other buildings, a police chief said Friday. People told Mount Carmel police they saw a tornado sweep through as a storm cut across the city's south side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving behind overturned trailers and sheds, downed trees and power lines, and several damaged homes, said police Chief Mike McWilliams.
Two people have died and 44 others were injured when a rare tornado struck Northern Michigan on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Michigan State Police confirmed the fatalities Friday evening and said 44 people were taken to multiple hospitals in Northern Michigan. Conditions of the patients were unavailable. One person has...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
MARION COUNTY, Ill. – A tornado touched down in Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Salem Department of Emergency Management said there were funnel cloud sightings in the area of Hoots Chapel and Boone Street in Salem Township, Illinois just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The tornado made ground contact in a field just west of Salem. […]
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be shutting down parts of roads due to motorcyclists. On May 24, police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while hundreds of motorcyclists stop at Love’s Truck Stop at US 41 and Warrenton Road. […]
Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANAPOLIS — If you shopped at any one of the 41 Meijers across Indiana over the weekend, you’ll want to check your bank statement. A system error charged customers for items they did not purchase. “Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected,” the company said in a statement...
An Indiana Conservation Officer saved a mans life after he was thrown from his boat on Mississinewa Lake Thursday in central Indiana. Officer Hunter Law was patrolling the lake around 10:25 a.m. when he heard a boat engine rev up and then die according to a press release for Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.
Comments / 0