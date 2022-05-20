ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

More storms later tonight; New severe thunderstorm watch until 2am

By Brian Wilkes - Chief Meteorologist
Fox 59
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly storm complex delivered large hail to 2″ in diameter in far south-central and western Indiana. New storms are inbound before 12am. Storms earlier this evening towered to...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

NWS: Saturday tornadoes confirmed in Brown, Johnson, Shelby counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that severe storms spawned three weak tornadoes Saturday in central Indiana. An NWS survey of storm damage determined the tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon in three counties:. 3:40 p.m.: EF-0 tornado, Brown County. 3:48 p.m.: EF-0 tornado, Johnson County. 3:57...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

National Weather Service Confirms EF-2 Tornado

The past week has brought damaging storms to most of southwest Indiana. The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the area on Thursday. Weather officials say the tornado touched down around 10:35 pm and traveled across portions of Eastern Illinois and into Knox & Gibson Counties.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Quieter conditions, cooler weather ushers in the new week

INDIANAPOLIS – After a stretch of warmer than average weather, we find ourselves back in the mid and upper 60s on Sunday. Cooler & drier are is settling in, in the wake of a cold front that brought storms to Indiana yesterday. Comfortable start to the week. Our average...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
FOX59

3 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st 2022

INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorms
99.5 WKDQ

Best River Floating Adventures In Indiana

Indiana has a few places where you can float all day down a river that you have got to try at least once!. While you can float down any lazy river at a water park, nothing quite beats floating down an actual river and soaking in Mother Nature! If you have never gone on a river floating trip before, you're missing out! There's something about kicking back on an inner tube, sipping an ice-cold beer, and floating all day on the water that screams "my kind of trip". It's not only relaxing, but it's fun at the same time. I highly recommend it.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Reported Illinois Tornado Knocks Down Trees, Damages Homes

A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging numerous homes and other buildings, a police chief said Friday. People told Mount Carmel police they saw a tornado sweep through as a storm cut across the city's south side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving behind overturned trailers and sheds, downed trees and power lines, and several damaged homes, said police Chief Mike McWilliams.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WISH-TV

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX 2

Tornado touches down in Illinois Sunday afternoon

MARION COUNTY, Ill. – A tornado touched down in Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Salem Department of Emergency Management said there were funnel cloud sightings in the area of Hoots Chapel and Boone Street in Salem Township, Illinois just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The tornado made ground contact in a field just west of Salem. […]
SALEM, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana State Police reveal closures due to bikers

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be shutting down parts of roads due to motorcyclists. On May 24, police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while hundreds of motorcyclists stop at Love’s Truck Stop at US 41 and Warrenton Road. […]
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Shop at Meijer over the weekend? Check your bank account

INDIANAPOLIS — If you shopped at any one of the 41 Meijers across Indiana over the weekend, you’ll want to check your bank statement. A system error charged customers for items they did not purchase. “Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected,” the company said in a statement...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Conservation Officer saves man thrown from boat

An Indiana Conservation Officer saved a mans life after he was thrown from his boat on Mississinewa Lake Thursday in central Indiana. Officer Hunter Law was patrolling the lake around 10:25 a.m. when he heard a boat engine rev up and then die according to a press release for Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy