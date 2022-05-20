ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why is the FDA seeking to ban menthol cigarettes?

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbVCb_0fkCUiNw00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

The FDA has opened the public comment period for the agency’s proposed ban on menthol cigarettes.

Epidemiology and global health professor Rafael Meza studies data modeling in disease prevention and cancer risk.

David Mendez, who studies smoking cessation and tobacco control policies, is an associate professor of health management and policy.

These University of Michigan researchers found that, in a 38-year period, African Americans suffered most of the harmful effects of menthol cigarettes.

Now the researchers have developed a model to simulate the possible benefits of the menthol ban, based on studies of population trends in tobacco use.

As experts on the behavioral and public health aspects of smoking, they explain the role of menthol in smoking-related illness and death.

What are menthol cigarettes?

Menthol is a chemical compound, obtained naturally from peppermint oil or produced synthetically using thymol, a compound in the herb thyme.

When added to tobacco cigarettes, menthol produces a cooling sensation in the mouth and throat. Menthol cigarettes have enough of the compound added to give them that characteristic sensation and minty flavor.

Instead of tasting like burning tobacco, menthol cigarettes might bring to mind cough drops or strong breath mints.

Why are menthol cigarettes particularly harmful?

Menthol reduces the harshness of cigarette smoking, making it more palatable for those new to smoking.

Most of the experimenters are teens and young adults, who are vulnerable to long-term effects of nicotine on still-developing brains.

Among youths who are smokers, about 60% smoke menthols, with even higher rates among Black adolescents.

Every year, menthol cigarettes increase the number of individuals who become regular smokers. Those who start with menthols often continue with them.

Our research shows that the harm of tobacco use continues as well. In addition to providing youths a more palatable introduction to smoking, the menthol flavor appears to keep them smoking.

People who smoke menthol cigarettes smoke longer over their lifetimes and are less likely to quit.

That translates into hundreds of thousands of additional premature deaths from lung cancer, emphysema and diseases made worse by smoking, like heart disease.

In our study, we estimated that menthol cigarettes were responsible for 377,000 premature deaths among the U.S. population during the past 40 years.

Why has there been a backlash to the FDA’s proposed ban?

Some critics have raised concerns about potential unintended consequences of the proposed ban, particularly for African American menthol smokers.

One worry is that banning menthol cigarettes could make Black people subject to arrest for buying or smoking them.

Another concern is that a ban might create an illicit market for the cigarettes, particularly in African American neighborhoods.

But the FDA ban is on distributing the cigarettes, not buying, possessing or smoking them. The agency has been clear that it cannot and will not enforce the ban on individual consumers of menthol cigarettes or flavored cigars.

And Canada’s experience with a similar ban suggests that it is unlikely an illegal market would emerge.

Most importantly, any negative consequences would be outweighed by considerable health gains.

How would a menthol cigarette ban help?

Cigarette smoking prevalence has decreased drastically since the 1960s, thanks to tobacco control interventions like cigarette taxes, smoke-free air laws, marketing restrictions and education campaigns.

The prevalence of menthol cigarette smoking, however, has remained relatively constant since 2000, which highlights the need for interventions specifically targeting menthol cigarettes.

We recently estimated that banning menthol cigarettes in the U.S. would translate into a 15% reduction in menthol smoking prevalence and prevent 650,000 premature deaths by 2060.

The gains among the Black population would be particularly considerable, with an estimated 255,000 premature deaths averted.

Under a menthol cigarette ban, it’s important that menthol cigarette smokers have help to quit smoking, and not just switch to nonmenthol cigarettes.

Written by David Mendez and Rafael Meza.

If you care about smoking, please read studies about smoking may increase heart disease risk by 200% and e-cigarette smoke may cause lung cancer, bladder disease.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about the cause of weight gain after smoking cessation, and results showing smoking may cause white scars on the brain.

Comments / 1

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, researchers report

People who use marijuana have an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to a large study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The study also showed that the psychoactive component of the drug, known as THC, causes inflammation in endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, as well as atherosclerosis in laboratory mice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Smoking Ban#Smoking Cessation#Quit Smoking#African Americans
Medical News Today

Cannabis, heart disease, and a soy-derived supplement that may help

Cannabis is a plant with many compounds that have both recreational and medicinal uses. There are many unknowns about the health risks and benefits associated with cannabis use, particularly its impact on the heart and blood vessels. A new study has found that using cannabis may increase the risk of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyChesCo

FDA Approves Novel, Dual-Targeted Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that it recently approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes, as an addition to diet and exercise. Mounjaro was effective at improving blood sugar and was more effective than the other diabetes therapies with which it was compared in clinical studies.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

FDA approves tirzepatide: A potent new drug for type 2 diabetes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a novel first-in-class drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The drug is called tirzepatide. A person has it as a once-weekly injection under the skin. It has a dual effect, lowering blood sugar and supporting weight loss better than currently available drugs...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
MedicalXpress

Many Black men with 'normal' lung function may actually have emphysema

A significant percentage of Black men found to have normal lung function after race-based adjustments to spirometry were actually found to have emphysema on their computed tomography (CT) scans, according to research published at the ATS 2022 international conference. "Black adults in the U.S. are more likely to have unrecognized...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

FDA Approves Use of Drug Viloxazine for ADHD in Adults: How it Works

Federal regulators have expanded the use of the drug viloxazine for use in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s the first novel non-stimulant treatment for adults with ADHD in 20 years. Experts say the medication will be most useful in adults who have addiction issues or can’t...
HEALTH
Futurity

2-drug combo reduces risk of an asthma attack

A combination of two drugs dramatically reduces the chances of having an asthma attack, according to a new global study. The findings show that a combination of albuterol, which provides relief from an asthma attack by relaxing the smooth muscles and is used for immediate asthma relief, and the corticosteroid budesonide, taken via an inhaler, lowers the number of sudden episodes of shortness of breath, wheezing, and coughing in patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure

Consuming blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure, according to new research by Colorado State University faculty member Sarah Ardanuy Johnson. Consumption of 22 grams of freeze dried highbush blueberry powder (equivalent to about 1 cup of fresh blueberries) mixed with water...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Risk of blood clots in lung doubled for Covid survivors: US study

Coronavirus survivors have twice the risk of developing dangerous blood clots that travel to their lungs compared to people who weren't infected, as well double the chance of respiratory symptoms, a large new study said Tuesday. Among all conditions, the risk of developing acute pulmonary embolism -- a clot in an artery of the lung -- increased the most, by a factor of two in both adults younger and older than 65, as did respiratory symptoms like a chronic cough or shortness of breath.
LOS ANGELES, CA
verywellhealth.com

New and Experimental Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune inflammatory disease. In RA, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in your body, which causes joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. RA can also affect other areas, including your lungs, heart, and eyes. About 1.5 million people in the United States have RA. While...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Biohaven's Manic Monday: FDA Accepts Migraine Treatment NDA, SCA Trial Disappoints

Monday brought both a hit and a miss for New Haven, Connecticut-based Biohaven Pharma. Its new drug application (NDA) for its nasal spray to treat migraines was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This news was followed by a disappointing update that Biohaven’s Phase III trial of troriluzole, a drug for spinocerebellar ataxia, did not meet its endpoint.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nature.com

Smokers show increased fear responses towards safety signals during fear generalization, independent from acute smoking

Smoking is highly prevalent among patients with anxiety disorders. Previous studies suggest that smokers show altered fear learning as compared to non-smokers. To test the effect of acute smoking on fear learning and generalization, we conducted a fear learning experiment online. 202 healthy subjects learned to differentiate a danger and a safe cue on day 1 and were tested for generalization of threat responses 24Â h later. To see if the timing of smoking impacts fear learning, we formed three smoker groups with manipulations of acute smoking and withdrawal at different time-points (each group: n"‰="‰46) and one non-smoker control group (n"‰="‰64). Smoking manipulations contained a 6 h withdrawal after fear learning, smoking directly before or after fear learning. We found no group differences between smoker manipulation groups for fear learning or generalization. However, we found differences in fear generalization between smokers and non-smokers. Smokers showed increased fear ratings towards the stimulus that has been learned as safe and higher US expectancy to stimuli similar to the safe stimulus, when compared to non-smokers. Smoking might constitute a risk factor for impaired discrimination between danger and safety and smoking restrictions could be an effective way to reduce the risks of development or maintenance of anxiety disorders.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy