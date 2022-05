The Classic Corner Convenience Store in Madison lost power during the recent derecho, but that did not stop the staff from feeding people. Shannon Kauffman, the owner of the store, said that about a dozen people showed up after the storm ended to get food. Kauffman said customers took photos on their phone of what they bought, and he trusted them to come back after the power outage was over to pay for it.

