HANOVER, Pa. — If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. In July, you will be able to reach that lifeline by dialing ‘988.’ There are many organizations across Pennsylvania that offer resources and support. To get started, you can find a list of groups in each county on the Prevent Suicide PA website.

HANOVER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO