ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk libraries drop overdue fines indefinitely

WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision comes after the library system...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Mayor Duman discussed planned New Realm brewery for Suffolk

In his 2022 State of the City on Tuesday, Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman didn't have a projected opening date for the proposed $9 million facility, but said it will be part of a larger mixed use development called Blue Point at the Riverfront. Read more: https://bit.ly/3aepqHX.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Newport News woman dies after James City County crash

A Newport News woman died after a crash over the weekend in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/389rjF9. Newport News woman dies after James City County crash. Norfolk church holds vigil to end racism, violence. NNPD honors 12 fallen officers in annual memorial …. Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy