ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NYU Student Says Taylor Swift Was ‘Genuinely a Sweetheart’ After She Got Emotional During His Speech

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Taylor Swift was really feeling 22 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (May 18), when she delivered the commencement address to New York University’s Class of 2022.

And while Swift spent her first moments as an honorary doctor of fine arts passing down words of wisdom to the graduating class, their parents, assembled loved ones and viewers, she found herself moved by another speech during the ceremony.

In a photo circulating Twitter on Thursday (May 19), Swift is seen wiping away tears as student Rodney Anderson, who in his speech, “mentioned the struggles of being black and gay – intersectionality and representation,” according to a Twitter Swiftie.

Anderson, who also goes by his artist name Rodney Chrome, replied to the tweet, thanking Swift’s fanbase for “showing me love” on his powerful speech. “Taylor was genuinely a sweetheart and I’m glad my words could speak to her,” he wrote. Anderson graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Tisch School of the Arts, according to NYU’s website.

Drawing from her own life experiences, the 11-time Grammy winner shared lessons with NYU’s graduating class with good humor, from poking fun at her famous love of cats and thoughts about what a college romance might look like in her “Love Story” video, to the difficult encounters that have come with her tremendous fame at a young age.

“Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release,” she told the class about balance. “What I mean by that is, knowing what things to keep, and what things to release. You can’t carry all things, all grudges, all updates on your ex, all enviable promotions your school bully got at the hedge fund his uncle started. Decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go.”

“Oftentimes the good things in your life are lighter anyway, so there’s more room for them,” she continued. “One toxic relationship can outweigh so many wonderful, simple joys. You get to pick what your life has time and room for. Be discerning.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Jack Harlow Salutes Pete Davidson for ‘Time’: ‘He’s Daring, Thoughtful and Simply Hilarious’

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow are birds of a feather. One, a comedian and public figure who the media just seems to flock to, the other, a rapper flying high. Davidson’s career is rocketing right now, and capturing the attention of editors at Time, who’ve identified the actor and long-time SNL cast member for its list recognizing the “100 Most Influential People of 2022.” It was Harlow who was handed the honor of paying tribute to his friend, which he does with an essay on the funnyman. Harlow and Davidson were connected by mutual friends, and belly-laughs...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Sadie Sink Calls Taylor Swift an ‘Amazing’ Director, Talks Max’s ‘Emo Phase’ on ‘Stranger Things’

Click here to read the full article. Sadie Sink visited The Tonight Show on Monday night (May 24) to talk about the terrifying upcoming season of Stranger Things and her origin story as a living room musical theater geek. But before she could get to any of that, avowed Swiftie host Jimmy Fallon just had to ask the 20-year-old actress what it was like to star in Taylor Swift’s short film for “All Too Well.” “Taylor was saying she wasn’t going to make it if you didn’t star in it,” Fallon told Sink in recounting a chat he’d recently had with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Did She Just Say? Five Times Amber Heard Confused The Public In Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

Amber Heard had quite the rocky start in the bombshell $50 million defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp. The award winning star, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, insisting she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. She did not directly name Depp in the article.Now, Heard has the internet in a tizzy with the contradictory statements she's made in her two days of testimony in the headline-making trial. Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's biggest testimony contradictions:"I've Never Played The Guitar"In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Rodney Anderson
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Britney Spears
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland reveals he is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death: 'It's so heartbreaking'

Alec Baldwin is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, according to his daughter Ireland Baldwin. The 64-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of his movie Rust last October when it went off and fatally shot the cinematographer, and his daughter Ireland Baldwin - who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger - 'can't imagine' how distressing the situation has been for her dad.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Yankee Stadium#Sweetheart#New York University
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Reveals How She Supports Son Noah, 9, Amidst Bullying For Wearing Dresses

When Megan Fox, 35, was asked in a new interview with U.K. Glamour about her eldest son Noah Green, 9, wearing dresses, she was moved to tears. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet, explaining how she taught her children (her other two sons are Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) that “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

After a C-Section, Hysterectomy, and Lipo, Amy Schumer Just Wants to "Feel Hot"

Comedian and mother Amy Schumer is ready for summer — not with a blanket and an umbrella but with self-love and a hot attitude. Yesterday, she shared an Instagram photo of her posing in lingerie, heels, and sunglasses next to a rack full of dumbbells. The caption says, "C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy