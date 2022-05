SPOKANE, Wash. - Northbound Maple street is back open right now after being closed at Fairview Avenue for about an hour. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said a suspected drunk driver is the reason for the closure. SPD is still investigating what happened, but said they believe a man was trying to pass somebody when he went up on the embankment, crashed on the median and rolled his vehicle over.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO