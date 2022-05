South Shore- The Wisconsin DNR is starting to think about summer. Ahead of warmer temps and days at the beach they are updating and changing their Great Lakes Beach List. It is a requirement that states must have a program for effective water quality monitoring and public notification at coastal beaches. By having this program the state then gets money to monitor E.Coli levels and alert the public when it is not safe to swim. There are additions and changes proposed for 3 sites in our area, in Douglas and Bayfield County.

