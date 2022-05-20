Wilton man to compete in first-ever fling golf tournament

You may know the name, Teddy McKay. He was the jock that for years came on after the Q Morning Show on Q97.9. I've known Teddy since about 1996, back when he started his radio career. But long before he was in radio, he was an Assistant PGA Professional at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and Weston Hills Country Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
BANGOR--Not everyone can work with family. However the Meucci family has found the perfect balance of work and play. The Meucci’s own the Family Fun Bowling Center in Bangor where Andy and his daughter Angelina work side by side keeping a favorite past time rolling into the future. “It’s...
LEWISTON (WGME) – The state singles tennis championships were on the line at Bates College in Lewiston Monday. The boys final had defending state champ George Cutone of Kennebunk taking on Leif Boddie of Greely. Cutone brought his “A” game, as the super sophomore took home his second straight...
If you are planning a visit to Maine, one place you should definitely plan on visiting is Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Coming from Portland, Maine, it is only a three-hour drive, and it is definitely worth the drive. The lake is Maine's largest lake and the second largest lake in New England, with nearly 75,000 acres. Moosehead is a natural lake almost forty miles long that was formed over 12,000 years ago when glaciers retreated from Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND(WGME)—Southern Maine Community College celebrated their 75th year by celebrating their recent graduates. There were 1,102 students who earned 1,170 degrees and certificates during the past year, which was one of the largest graduating classes from SMCC. Students in the Class of 2022 came from across Maine, 20...
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a historic season for the University of Maine baseball team. Tuesday, head coach Nick Derba was named America East coach of the year. Derba led the Black Bears to a 21-9 record, the program’s best since 2013. The Bears are also the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Derba says although he's pleased at the progress, there's still plenty of room for the program to grow.
When talking about arenas in the state of Maine, two typically come to mind. The first is the largest, the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The other is the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Both buildings house sports teams and host a variety of events and concerts. While these two...
Even if you regularly post on Instagram about drinking martinis at high end cocktail lounges or you're always posting TikTok videos of yourself & your friends dancing in loud nightclubs, there's a good chance you've had at least a few memorable nights (or nights you can't clearly remember) at a hole in the wall neighborhood bar.
The 2022 season continues to roll on at Wiscasset Speedway as the racing action continues to heat up! The Group #1 divisions returned to the speedway on Saturday, May 21 for a full night of racing action which included the T&L Automotive Enduro Series. The Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks...
PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
JAY, Maine — Powerful storms moved through Maine on Sunday, bringing with them damaging precipitation. "Never," Jay resident Nelson Dipompo said. "Never seen anything that big." Dipompo said he's lived in the Jay area his entire life; however, the hail storm that rolled through Sunday evening was like nothing...
He graduated from Erskine Academy in South China years ago. This is a story that many of us can relate to. Do you remember when you worked really hard, saved up all your money for an item that you desperately wanted and when you bought it, you cherished for a long time.
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Michael and Charlene Flynn are serious trail bicyclists. It's a part of their routine. "It's very important, just to be able to get out and do things," Michael Flynn said. The snowbird couple is back up in southern Maine after wintering in Florida. The two drove...
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BREMEN (WGME) -- Maine Game Warden Jake Voter and Game Warden K-9 Koda rescued their second missing person of the weekend early Monday morning. Voter and Koda rescued a missing 11-year-old girl on Friday. They were called in to help find a missing 77-year-old woman in Bremen around 11:45 p.m....
LEWISTON, Maine — Montello Street in Lewiston is closed between College Street and Central Avenue as police respond to a reported standoff. Derrick St. Laurent, spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine the department received several calls from multiple agencies about a man posting concerning things online.
This isn't something you hear about every day. A town that is effectively shut down because of too many vacancies in the town hall, all because one employee quit after a vacation request dispute. This according to Wonkette. Let's go to a little town called Passadumkeag in Maine, about 40...
I have been eating Jif peanut butter ever since I can remember. Back when I was a kid it came in glass jars but had the same iconic logo back then that it still does today. I even remember the old commercials where a man would do a blind taste test with mothers who were shopping to ask them which peanut butter they think tastes better. They built a long ad campaign with the slogan "Choosy moms choose Jif." I guess my mom was choosy.
BENTON, MAINE, Maine — Jim Wotton and his crew of 10 prepare the day of fishing by ziplining hundreds of crates from the cliffside onto the jagged rocks below the Sebasticook River Dam in Benton, Maine. "We come up here every day at 9 or 10 in the morning,...
