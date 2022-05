PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's time for high school proms and graduation when seniors transition to the next chapter of their lives.Steeler Cam Heyward is helping local young men "Suit Up for Success" in a new program his foundation started. Cam was inspired by his own dad, also a star professional football player, to give suits to 30 high school seniors."My dad had one suit growing up throughout high school and college," Heyward said, "and his dream was always to provide a suit to others so he could look good and play good and just feel good about themselves. So that's...

